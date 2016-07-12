Skip to main content
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Lewistown News-Argus
Login
Home
About Us
Photo Galleries
News
News
Court News
News Briefs
Sheriff's Log
Police Log
Agriculture
Education
Outdoors
News Tips
Archives
Sports
Community
Spotlight Features
Organization News
Home/Garden
Obituaries
Obituary Notice
Announcements
Arts/Entertainment
Club News
TV LIstings
Opinion
Guest Opinions
Letters
Staff Columns and Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Classifieds
Submit Classified Ad
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
You are here
Home
» ‘Best is yet to come': TIF District Board optimistic moving forward
‘Best is yet to come': TIF District Board optimistic moving forward
‘Best is yet to come': TIF District Board optimistic moving forward
Published by
admin
on Wed, 12/07/2016 - 5:00am
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to
log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber?
Subscribe today
!
You may also like:
American Legion receives Arts and Entertainment District award
New year brings new changes to Lewistown School District
Re-energized Port Authority board looks ahead
The low down on groups downtown
Neither boom nor bust: Lewistown economy is up short-term, stagnant long-term
Arts and Entertainment group slects board/committee members
Not yet law: Bison ordinance needs conservation district vote
Art Center, Art District kick off fundraising drives
Poll
Where will you do most of your Christmas shopping this year?
Choices
Lewistown and Central Montana
Billings
Great Falls
Online/Internet
Catalogs
Older polls
Results
Search form
Search
Facebook
The Lewistown News-Argus
(406) 535-3401 | 521 Main Street | Lewistown, MT 59457
Comment