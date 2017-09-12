‘Lend me your ears’: Lewistown Art Center to host storyteller night Dec. 20

Do you have a story to tell?

Lewistown Art Center Director Mary Callahan Baumstark and Program Director Leah Grunzke believe you do, and they want to hear it.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m., the LAC will host a special “Storytellers” social night, where they will open the floor for anyone to tell a 5-10 minute tale.

No matter what the story, Baumstark and Grunzke encourage people to tell it and have fun. There should be no pressure.

“This is a really casual event,” said Baumstark. “It’s more like sitting in a circle with your friends than making a speech.”

If someone is nervous, Baumstark and Grunzke hope it doesn’t last long, as they plan to kick off the event with ice-breaking exercises.

Baumstark and Grunzke said they hope people take them up on it. After all, there are a lot of storytellers in town.

“You almost can’t keep people from telling stories around here,” Grunzke said. “People like to share stories about ‘back in the day,’ and they’re good at it.”

Knowing there are a lot of storytellers around was part of the inspiration to hold this event. Inspiration for a story-themed get-together also came in August.

“When dancer Adam McKinney and his partner Daniel Banks came here from Texas, Adam was researching his own genealogy and own story. In doing that, Daniel facilitated a conversation with the community, and that facilitation was well received. We had about 25 people here really engaged,” Baumstark said. “You could tell people were looking for an outlet to learn and talk about themselves and this town. They wanted to share their oral history.”

Storytelling is also growing on a national level, as more and more podcasts are focused on what many consider “a lost art.”

Like painting, playing an instrument or dancing, storytelling is itself an art form, and celebrating a variety of art forms fits right in with the Art Center’s mission.

“We want to expand what the Art Center is about,” Baumstark said, “Storytelling fits right in, which is why we chose it for our last social night of the year.”

“Storytelling connects to creativity, connects to culture and it’s something we all can do,” Grunzke added. “We’ve all been embarrassed, proud, scared, heartbroken, and we’ve all had something heartwarming happen. This is a good way to get people thinking about how alike we all are.”

‘Social night’ a hit with the community

Baumstark said all social nights serve as an opportunity to set aside differences while having fun doing something creative.

“Social nights came about as a way to accomplish our goal of being an accessible activity center,” she said. “Keeping with that goal, we are starting to offer more adult education opportunities, and this social night model has worked really well for us.”

Grunzke said social nights, which started last February, are going well. The mix of people participating encourages her, and she hopes to see more people come out for future social nights.

“There is something for everybody at social nights,” Grunzke said. “We’ve done a lot of painting, ceramics, wreath making and more.”

Baumstark said social nights usually have a seasonal theme. For example, in the spring they made garden planter boxes and in the summer they made Chokecherry liqueur.

The storyteller event is itself a seasonal social night.

“We thought we’d just spin yarns and have a little holiday celebration,” Grunzke said.

“It’s really a way for us to reflect on our community and encourage the community to reflect on itself,” Baumstark added. “It’s a time for empathy and sharing.”

Anyone who wants to share a story is welcome to share one.

“Just put your name in the hat,” Grunzke said. “We don’t have a roster or anything. If you want to tell a story, tell a story.”

“It’s going to be a good last little blast before the New Year, and – if it goes well – we’ll do it again,” Baumstark added. “Everyone has an extraordinary and interesting story to tell. We want to hear it.”