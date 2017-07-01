Big crowd attends Tuesday commission meeting: proposed soccer field, Phelps’ future discussed

Big crowd attends Tuesday commission meeting: proposed soccer field, Phelps’ future discussed

Published by admin on Sat, 01/07/2017 - 5:00am
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Poll

Are you optimistic that 2017 will be a better year than 2016?