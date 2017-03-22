Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Lewistown News-Argus
Login
Home
About Us
Photo Galleries
News
News
Court News
News Briefs
Sheriff's Log
Police Log
Agriculture
Education
Outdoors
News Tips
Archives
Sports
Community
Spotlight Features
Organization News
Home/Garden
Obituaries
Obituary Notice
Announcements
Arts/Entertainment
Club News
Opinion
Guest Opinions
Letters
Staff Columns and Editorials
Letter to the Editor
Classifieds
Submit Classified Ad
Wheels and Deals
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
You are here
Home
» Commission rejects soccer fields on Brewery Flats
Commission rejects soccer fields on Brewery Flats
Commission rejects soccer fields on Brewery Flats
Published by
admin
on Wed, 03/22/2017 - 5:00am
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to
log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber?
Subscribe today
!
You may also like:
Field of dreams? Community members share thoughts on proposed soccer field on Brewery Flats
Soccer club presents proposal for Roundhouse soccer fields
Big crowd attends Tuesday commission meeting: proposed soccer field, Phelps’ future discussed
Watershed Council joins search for soccer field location
Watershed Council continues to search for alternate soccer field locations
Let's build a soccer field in a more appropriate area
British Soccer Camp returns to Lewistown for ninth year
Save Brewery Flats, writer says
Poll
How would you describe our winter this year?
Choices
Normal
Better than normal
Worse than normal
Older polls
Results
Search form
Search
Facebook
The Lewistown News-Argus
(406) 535-3401 | 521 Main Street | Lewistown, MT 59457
Comment