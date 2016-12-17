Daines drops in: Senator visits Winnett, talks with local representatives

Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont) stopped through Winnett Wednesday morning during the last leg of his 56-county tour, which took him to a wide variety of small towns around eastern, southern and Central Montana, from Columbus to Terry to Moccasin.

In Winnett, Daines sat down at the Kozy Korner Café with local representatives past and present: Petroleum County Commissioners Gary Gershmel and Chris King, former commissioner Jim Brady, Winnett Mayor/Conservation District representative Ralph Corbett and District Administrator Carie Hess, taking an interest in their thoughts and answering their questions.

Corbett said Daines making the time to sit down with folks in Winnett was greatly appreciated he was pleased with the visit.

“[Daines] is more down-to-earth than people think,” Corbett said. “He talked to us like a common man, and he was willing to listen.”

This was Daines’ first visit to Winnett as a politician, but it wasn’t his first stop in the area, as his dad used to take him hunting just outside of town, and he’s kept the tradition going with his own children.

“I’m one of your hunters,” Daines said. “My dad and I have been trapped in gumbo (laughs)…I have such great memories from this area. I remember teaching my son to drive in downtown Winnnett on Halloween night. You didn’t have many trick-or-treaters.”

The laughs served as a good icebreaker for Daines, who, seated at a café table, drank black coffee and took questions on trade, foreign policy, president-elect Donald Trump (and Trump’s recommendations for cabinet members) and a number of relevant rural issues.

“I’m happy to talk about whatever you want to talk about,” he told those at Kozy Korner. “This is your time.”

The conversation quickly went to Trump, as Daines shared his thoughts on how and why Donald Trump won the presidential election.

“I would argue the heartland of this country elected Donald Trump,” Daines said. “A lot of rural America was behind him.”

“Ninety percent of Petroleum County voted for him,” Gershnel added.

Daines also shared why he believes in Trump and why he believed in him during a heated Presidential election,

“When Trump picked Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate, I thought this guy could be a good leader,” Daines said. “I knew [Pence] from my 28 years in business before running for office, and I am convinced Trump will build a great team if he’s starting with Pence.”

But Trump’s choice of Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) for secretary of the interior was the pick Daines talked about the most.

“We’ve got a Montanan who is going to serve in the cabinet for the first time in the history of our state,” Daines said. “Ryan Zinke made history.”

Daines said he and Zinke go way back to 1979.

“We were both Boys State delegates,” Daines said. “I was from Bozeman High and he was from Whitefish. I never dreamed this many years later I’d be sitting in Winnett, Montana having coffee one morning and we’d have a kid from Whitefish serving as secretary of the interior and a kid from Bozeman serving in the United States Senate.”

The Winnett crowd shook their heads, as well, amazed by the Zinke news. Gershnel was especially vocal about it, wanting to know what happens to Zinke’s seat in the House of Representatives.

“A general special election will take place 85-100 days after Zinke resigns his seat,” Daines said. “Both the Republican and Democrat central committees will choose a candidate to run. The good news is it won’t be a long, drawn-out campaign. It will be a fast election.”

Daines guessed the election would probably take place this spring. If he had to choose, Daines said, he’d pick his old friend and business partner Greg Gianforte, who just lost a tightly contested gubernatorial election to incumbent Steve Bullock.

“I hope [Gianforte] would consider it,” Daines said. “He would have been a great governor and I think he’d do a fine job in Congress.”

Focus on foreign relations

As the conversation continued, talk shifted toward trade, as King and Brady, both ranchers, were curious if they should be concerned about trade wars if the U.S. relationship with China was impacted negatively by Trump’s willingness to talk to Taiwan, something a president hasn’t done since 1979. The Winnett ranchers expressed concern over new trade tariffs, which could have negative economic consequences.

Daines told them not to fear, as the U.S. is in good hands, and relations with China are in good shape.

Knowing a thing or two about that relationship first-hand, Daines shared a story about his recent visit and his role in getting the beef import ban lifted.

“I was in China in May, leading a delegation with two other senators and two other members of Congress. We met with leaders of China. I thought, ‘the reason I’m sitting here is because Montana citizens gave me this opportunity to serve them,’ so my first question was ‘when are you going to remove the ban on U.S. beef imports?’ It’s been there since 2003, and I wanted to lean in hard. I don’t want to forget the folks in Winnett, Jordan, Terry and Hysham. That’s why I was elected to serve. Come September, sitting at my desk in Washington D.C., I received news China was going to lift the band. Now it was a team effort, but we were the ones who had the ball at the five-yard-line and were able to get it into the end zone.”

Regarding Trump, Daines said he believes the president-elect is “committed to strong bilateral trade agreements country-to-country verses more comprehensive, broad trade agreements.”

“He wants to hold country’s accountable,” Daines said. “And I am reminding the Trump administration we want fair trade, but if we were to ever get in a trade war, the first people hurt by that are farmers and ranchers. I appreciate your comments and want you to know I share your view. I am looking at the consequences and am defending farmers and ranchers.”

Optimistic about the future

Although Trump’s inauguration is a month away and much is to be determined regarding the president-elect’s next four years, Daines said he believes America will head the right direction.

“Trump is a very pragmatic leader,” Daines said. “He didn’t win on ideology. He won on pragmatism: shaking up Washington, D.C. and making America great again.”

Brady, however, disagreed a little, saying he’s seen Trump react “spontaneously” and wondered if he could be reached.

“Would he listen to you on trade agreements?” Brady said. “I feel like we are an afterthought here when it comes to agriculture, and it concerns me.”

Daines told Brady and the others not to be discouraged.

“We have to remain vigilant,” Daines said. “Mike Pence came to meet with us senators at our lunch…and he said he’ll come to our lunch every Tuesday he’s in town. That’s a big deal when you have the White House coming to your lunch. It’s an informal deal, kind of like the listening session we’re having now, so that’s a positive sign.”

Another positive sign, Daines said, is Trump’s choice of former Iowa governor Terry Branstad to replace Max Baucus as ambassador to China.

“I find that to be a very smart move,” Daines said. “Now there’s somebody who will fight for agriculture.”

Daines talked about other rural issues, as well, with the same kind of positive attitude, saying he believes Trump and his administration will get more jobs to Montana by taking advantage of the land’s natural resources. On this note, the Senator said he believes Trump will “push the Keystone XL pipeline through” and joked Petroleum County should change its name to “Pipeline County,” as there may be potential for other pipelines as well.

Daines also talked a little about land ownership, protecting public lands and giving Montana the opportunity to decide how it’s going to spend its dollars, especially when it comes to oil and gas revenues.

Overall, Daines said, there is a lot to be excited about, as the future is bright.

“Let’s give these appointees a fair shot here,” Daines said. “There are going to be a lot of discussions and a lot of questions asked. Let’s not pass judgment until they’ve spoken of what they’ve done and what they could do to help our country. I really think Trump has nominated an excellent slate of cabinet members.”