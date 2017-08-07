First Presbyterian Church pastor retiring after 25 years

After 25 years as pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Jed Cauffman has decided to retire.

“I’m leaving home to go home,” Jed said.

It didn’t take long for Lewistown to become a second home for Jed, but much of his family has stayed in southern California, where he was born and raised.

Still, it’s not going to be easy to say goodbye.

“It’s a new chapter, and it’s hard to leave our family that is here,” Jed said. “This community has been our comfort zone.”

Jed made the announcement to the Presbyterian congregation April 30, and, considering he’d been preaching there for a quarter of a century, he couldn’t believe people wanted him to stay.

“This congregation has been very gracious with my preaching,” Jed said. “Can you imagine listening to the same person for 25 years and not just being bored out of your mind? “

Joking aside, Jed said he is moved by the congregation’s dedication to the Word and how they have inspired him to give his best. They’ve also encouraged him to listen to the Lord. That’s where his messages come from, Jed said.

“What I preach doesn’t come from me,” he said. “Honestly, I’d make the worst preaching instructor. I don’t know what I’m doing. It’s the spirit of God who runs this church and delivers the message.”

Reality sinking in

There are a lot of little things Jed will miss about living in Lewistown, things he’s grown to love.

“People wave when they drive by,” he said. “That won’t happen in southern California.”

Jed said he sees this same kindness from his congregation, which he said is one of the characteristics he’s found most endearing about the people of the Presbyterian Church.

“I’ve seen this congregation rally around people in need and support them financially, prayerfully and spiritually,” Jed said. “It’s these moments I’ve felt proudest to be a part of this community.”

Nevertheless, Jed and his wife, Nancy, feel now is the best time to go back to California, especially since Jed’s mother passed in November. They want to make sure they get as much time with their elderly parents as possible.

“My father and Nancy’s mother are both in that area,” Jed said. “We’d always talked about wanting to go back and be with our parents in their old age, and it’s also a new chapter for us and a new way for us to grow together as a couple. I’m looking forward to being a better husband.”

Although a tough decision to make, Jed said the people of the congregation have been understanding and respectful.

“People have expressed they are sorry to see us go but they are happy for us to be making this move,” he said.

Elder Charlie Brown and his wife, Carol, are among those who will greatly miss Jed’s presence at church and in the community.

“He has become an incredible preacher,” Charlie said. “He has really grown with his presence in the pulpit. It’s really amazing.”

His demeanor will also be greatly missed.

“He’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Carol said.

“Jed is such a gentle, loving soul,” Charlie added. “He welcomes everybody and anybody.”

Lisa Sanders, Presbyterian Church secretary, agrees. Not only is he an exceptional man, but because of his longevity with the church, he has established long-lasting bonds. For Sanders, Jed officiated her wedding, announced her first pregnancy and did the funeral for her grandmother. He’s also been instrumental in helping her with her faith.

“Jed has helped me so much in my Christian walk; his heart and mind are so focused on Jesus that it’s infectious,” Sanders said. “His relationship with God is very precious. I could go on and on about Jed and Nancy. So many of us could. They will be missed. We are all so fortunate and blessed to know them.”

First Presbyterian elder Dave Byerly and his wife, Donna, shared similar sentiments.

“Jed has been an integral part of my faith journey for 20 years,” Donna said. “I also have really enjoyed being part of our music program with him, and I know the basses in our choir are really going to miss him.”

“Through his humility, knowledge and kindness, Jed has been instrumental in leading me to faith,” Dave added. “I am forever grateful for that and for his friendship through the years.”

Although sad to see Jed and Nancy go, Dave said First Presbyterian is excited about the next chapter.

So are Jed and Nancy.

“One of our greatest regrets is to miss the exciting new chapter for First Presbyterian,” Jed said. “I am excited for the great things God is doing here. It’s cool.”

Jed’s last service will take place Sunday, Sept. 17. There will be a retirement party with a potato bar Sunday, Aug. 27 from noon until 2 p.m. The community is invited.