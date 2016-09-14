Guy Maberry and Tom Petranek continue with pit-spitting rivalry

Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird.

Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning.

Pete Sampras vs. Andre Agassi.

Guy Maberry vs. Tom Petranek?

That’s right. Here in Lewistown, the big rivalry takes place the first Saturday after Labor Day in front of Chokecherry Lane as longtime friends Maberry and Petranek square off to see who can spit a chokecherry pit the furthest.

“Bob Dill got us started that first year in 1989,” Maberry said. “It was all new to us at the time. We didn’t expect we’d be good at it.”

According to Petranek, Dill had no idea recruiting the two local Shriners to spit pits would create a Chockecherry Festival rivalry for the ages.

“He created a monster,” Petranek said.

For 25 of the last 27 years, Maberry and Petranek have competed against each other at the Chokecherry Festival, often pulling out all the stops with props and grand entrances. And, usually, one of them also wins.

“Between the two of us, we’ve won 23 of the 27 contests,” Maberry said. “I think Tom is in the lead by two or three, and I’m still chasing him.”

This rivalry has even caught the attention of people outside Lewistown.

“Once we were asked to competing in a cherry-spitting contest in the Midwest,” Petranek said, “but it was a little far for us to go, so we decided to stick with chokecherries. The pits are smaller, anyway, so it’s easier to get more velocity.”

Besides, the guys can’t take themselves that seriously. This is something they do for fun. There is no money that goes into it, but they do typically bet a pizza over who will win.

“We probably owe each other a week and a half worth of pizzas,” Maberry said. However, it’s rare they actually take each other up on it.”

“It’s just a kick in the pants,” Petranek said. “We enjoy coming out and spitting, and, we’re still too good of friends to spit at each other, so there is no harm in it. Nobody has lost an eye or a leg.

And by no means are the two done yet, Maberry said, as they’ll be competing against each other as long as they can stand, and perhaps even longer.

“I’ll be spitting from a wheelchair,” Maberry said. “Maybe I’ll have to start practicing that.”

“Practice? Are we talking about practice?”

The first year Maberry and Petranek competed at the Chokecherry Festival they admit they didn’t know what they were doing.

“We were asked to compete just a few days before the festival,” Maberry said. “No preparation went into it.”

Instead, they were just joking around with each other, creating a friendly competition before the first spit was spat.

“I told Tom there’s no way in hell you can outspit me,” Maberry said.

Whether that was true the first year or not, the two can’t remember, but one of them won and the other came in second, and the rivalry was born.

The next year, the two started practicing, honing in on their pit spitting skills.

“It’s all in the roll of the tongue,” Maberry said.

“It’s all about timing,” Petranek added. “You’ve got to be one with nature, and you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em and when to blow ‘em.”

That’s easier said than done, as sometimes wind is a factor and sometimes it’s just not your day.

In fact, that’s been the case the last two years for Maberry and Petranek, as the champion spitter has gone to someone else. This year, the winner was Ben Brooks, a younger spitter who works at the Montana Department of Transportation.

“We’re has-beens now,” Petranek said. That’s what happens. You miss one year, you lose one year and people don’t even remember you anymore.”

But if Ben Brooks thinks it’s going to be an easy ride Chokecherry pit-spitting fame and fortune, Maberry and Petranek want him to know they’re not rolling over, and they’ll be back again next year. Maberry’s son, Paul, is also in the mix now as the first second-generation Chokecherry pit-spitter.

Petranek is his godfather, too, so expectations are high.

“He did good this year,” Maberry said. “He spit 35-36 feet.”

Still, 35-36 feet for Paul and 43 feet for Brooks do not compare to the great distances Maberry and Petranek have spit in the past, as they both claim to have spit between 68 and 70 feet in previous competitions.

Who spit the furthest between the two, however, remains up for debate.

“I still think it was me,” Maberry said, “but we can’t really prove it. We’ll just have to keep spitting until we can’t anymore.”

Even then, spitting will continue, as Petranek said he’d spit on Maberry’s grave if he goes before him, and vice versa, as far as Maberry is concerned.