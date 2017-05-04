Having fun with the prom proposition: How one Fergus High School Senior took a creative approach to asking his date

It’s rare for Mikayla Comes to get to school early, but last Friday, March 17, her friend Haiden Collins encouraged her to try to beat the rush. Why? She wasn’t sure, but she had a feeling he was up to something.

Friends as long as they can remember, Comes said she’s known Collins to be a little “sneaky,” especially this close to prom.

The previous year, Collins scrambled leftover donuts together, compiling them into a question, “Will you go to prom with me?”

Comes happily said ‘yes,” and the two friends had a “great time.”

They’d talked about going again as friends this year, but Collins hadn’t asked.

But asking her to come to school early, Comes started to wonder.

On her way to school, she didn’t have to go far before she started seeing the signs spread out .6 miles apart from Upper Spring Creek all the way to the Fergus High School tennis courts.

“Hey!”

“Mikayla”

“Will”

“You”

“Go”

“To”

“Prom”

“With”

“Me”

Driving in, Comes couldn’t help but shake her head and laugh.

“It was a great way to start off my morning,” she said.

Comes said she knew right away it was Collins, so she was not surprised when she saw him holding a cardboard sign by her locker that said “Again?”

She happily accepted the offer, blown away by the playful, chivalrous gesture, one she said she “should have seen coming.”

“He totally set me up,” she said.

Two-for-two

Considering how well the donut prom proposal went, Collins said he couldn’t help but have a little fun again this year.

“We’d agreed we were going to prom, but I still wanted to come up with a fun way to ask her,” he said. “I saw a cool video on Facebook where a guy has posted signs and the girl saw them while he drove her. I thought it was a cool idea, so I gathered materials together and painted the words on the cardboard, then zip-tied the signs up so Mikayla would be able to see them on her way to school.”

Once again, Collins’ cleverness paid off.

“She had a huge smile on her face,” he said, “and, of course, she said ‘yes.’”