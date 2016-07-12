KFC getting close to opening

The chicken is almost ready.

As of Dec. 15, the new KFC/A & W on West Main Street will be frying up Col. Sanders’ famous recipe for the first time in Lewistown since the mid-nineties.

LBI Management/KFC Montana general manager Brett Harris remembers that KFC well, as does fellow manager Mike “The Colonel” Erbacher. Both of them played a part in that KFC store, as well as all other KFCs around the state. The two have worked together closely through the years.

“Mike hired me as a part-time cook,” Harris said. “That was a long time ago. We’ve both been involved with KFCs ever since.”

Harris and Erbacher weren’t surprised when Lewistown lost its original KFC, mainly because of the location.

“We were a block off of Main Street,” Harris said. “That doomed us.”

But this time – as the location is much more visible– Harris, Erbacher and the rest of the KFC team are optimistic the restaurant will excel in Central Montana.

“Central Montana is ready,” Erlacher said. “KFC is overdue here.”

The same goes for A & W, Harris added, an establishment known best for its ice cream and root beer floats.

So close they can smell it

Since late winter/early spring of this year, people in town have known KFC was coming, but it’s been a process, as the original date to open was slated for April, then August. Now, finally, the community can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The modular is in; the equipment is getting plugged in.

There is just one thing that’s missing: employees.

“We have nine employees and we’re looking for 15 more to fully operate,” Harris said. “Applications are coming in slowly.”

Of the nine employees the KFC currently has, one is Vanessa Bucio, a former Great Falls KFC employee who is taking on the role of manager.

“[Bucio] worked for us for 18 months and impressed the hell out of us,” Harris said. “She’ll do a great job.”

Bucio also expressed her excitement for the transition, saying she greatly looks forward to getting started.

“This is a good opportunity and I’m ready to really grow in it,” she said. “I also look forward to working with the customers and taking their orders. I like people and I like serving them. We’re all about service.”

Moving in

KFC/A & W is not moving into an already existing location; the restaurant instead exists in an 88,000-pound, 24’ x 70’ state-approved modular building made in Alberta, Canada, which arrived last week on wheels and was craned into position.

“We found it for a reasonable price, especially considering the exchange rate,” Harris said, “and it traveled around 300 miles to get here. It couldn’t have been any wider or it wouldn’t have been able to travel on the roads.”

The process was smooth, overall, Harris said, but expensive.

“It cost a lot to get the modular here,” he said, “and it cost a lot to put it on the foundation.”

Purchasing a modular in Canada also created some additional headaches, delaying the opening.

“Several more inspections were done to ensure it was up to code,” Harris said.

Nevertheless, the modular has plenty of conveniences, Harris added, especially this time of year.

“The modular is weather-tight with no warpage and is heavily built,” he said. “It’s also the first of its kind. We haven’t had a KFC operate in one before.”

Feeling at home

Harris said working with the people of Lewistown has been a treat.

“The trades we’ve been using here are top notch,” he said. “It’s as good or better than anywhere else. People have been very accommodating.”

The City has also been easy to work with, Harris added.

“[Interim City Manager] Holly Phelps and [building inspector] Rick Benton have been terrific,” he said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Anxious to get started and serve the community, Harris encourages community members looking for work to look no further than KFC, and he hopes to get meals served as soon as possible.

When they open, Harris said there will be limited seating, but the drive-thru will be open and ready for orders from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

A grand opening is set for the spring.

“It will be a block party type of deal,” Harris said. “We want to celebrate. We’re all excited about this.”