Local Chatter: What's Your Christmas Wish?

Published on Sat, 12/16/2017 - 5:00am

Gary Deffinbaugh: Peace is the biggest thing, especially the way the world is right now. 

Gary Marks: I wish for politicians in Washington start acting like adults, cooperate with each other and get things done for our country. 

James Phelps: I wish for all the world to be more kind to one another.

Michelle Vuong: My Christmas wish is for warmer weather. I am from California, so the cold is new to me.  

Terri Kinkelaar: A lot of my family is traveling this year. I hope they get where they are going safe and sound. I also hope they enjoy the true meaning of Christmas. 

Charlie Denison
