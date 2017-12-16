Local Chatter: What's Your Christmas Wish?
Gary Deffinbaugh: Peace is the biggest thing, especially the way the world is right now.
Gary Marks: I wish for politicians in Washington start acting like adults, cooperate with each other and get things done for our country.
James Phelps: I wish for all the world to be more kind to one another.
Michelle Vuong: My Christmas wish is for warmer weather. I am from California, so the cold is new to me.
Terri Kinkelaar: A lot of my family is traveling this year. I hope they get where they are going safe and sound. I also hope they enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.
By:
Charlie Denison
Reporter