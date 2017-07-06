Look Who’s Talking: What did you do during Thursday night’s blackout?
Brandon Gregory: “I sat and waited for the power to come back on.”
Chris Russell: “I gardened, showered and went to bed.”
Dana Blumhardt: “I played cards with my kids.”
J.D. Moore: “I was getting ready to play my bass at open mic at Frank Day Park when there was thunder, lightning and torrential rain. Then the power went out, which made it a total acoustic jam. It’s the most fun I’ve had at a gig in a long time.”
Jonas Ortman: “We went for a drive, had a slumber party, sang songs and mom read some stories.”