Look Who's Talking: What are you thankful for this year?



Bruce Luhrsen: I’m thankful to live right here in Central Montana, I’m thankful to have family close by and I’m thankful for being newly married. My wife, Dixie, puts up with me.



Tiana Wichman: “I’m thankful for my mom. She’s gotten me through everything! I really don’t know what I’d do without her.”



Heidi Weber: I’m thankful for my health. There are sadly so many who are struggling with their health.



Shawna Mullins (with little sister Jordan): We’re thankful for family, our home…and turkey.



Dan Bartel: “I’m thankful for my immediate family and the guys I grew up with.”