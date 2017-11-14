MDT is planning to build a roundabout intersection near Grass Range. Opponents are gathering signatures for a petition against the roundabout. Do you support or oppose the roundabout?

Primary tabs

Published by admin on Tue, 11/14/2017 - 3:48pm

Poll

MDT is planning to build a roundabout intersection near Grass Range. Opponents are gathering signatures for a petition against the roundabout. Do you support or oppose the roundabout?