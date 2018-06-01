New COA Director embraces position, community

Every day David Daly comes home from work, the more excited he gets about his new position as executive director of the Fergus County Council on Aging.

“I have to keep reminding myself I’m only a few days in,” David said.

A retired Marine and former construction company operator, David is new to working with the elderly, but he does have experience with special needs and his grandmother ran an assisted living facility.When the position opened up, it felt right.

As he gets to know the staff, the programs and the patrons, David can’t help but feel thrilled to be a part of this private, non-profit organization.

“It’s a feel-good place to work,” he said.

New to the area from California, David and his wife, Daphne, are eager to get more involved with the Central Montana community. Now that David has this position, they are already overwhelmed with how many opportunities are out there.

David said he feels fortunate to be an integral part of the COA and serve those who need to be served here in Fergus County.

“If you look at the Census data, there are a little over 11,000 people in the county, and probably about 25 percent of that population is eligible for help here, whether being 60 or over or disabled,” Daly said, “and with the help of volunteers and the fantastic staff working here right now, I think we can really do a lot to bring more and more benefits and services to our patrons.”

Daly said he really couldn’t be happier with the staff or the volunteers, and he is glad to see his wife’s enthusiasm to volunteer, as well.

“I can read to somebody or visit someone in the nursing home and say, ‘hi, how are you?’” she said. “There are so many ways to volunteer.”

The Treasure Depot ­ a thrift store owned and operated by the COA – is another big volunteer opportunity for COA. David and Daphne already find themselves frequenting the place.

“I like the records,” he said.

“And I’m a fan of buying anything second hand,” Daphne said. “I am huge into the recycling of clothes. I think it’s one of the most eco friendly things. You see me out on the street and I can guarantee I’m wearing all second hand.”

Whether sock drives, story time or just plain Southern hospitality (she’s from Georgia), Daphne also will be involved. She can’t wait to start volunteering, especially considering how elated David is when he gets home from work.

“”It’s unbelievable,” she said. “He has all kinds of wonderful, positive stuff to say.”

So does Daphne.

In fact, both of them say they’ve never been happier and feel fortunate they’ve landed here in Lewistown. Life here has been working out, as David’s Vigilante Enterprises drone-flying business took off and now a position opened up that allows him to be more a part of the community.

He won’t take it for granted.

“First of all, I’d like to applaud what previous director Staci Auck did. I just want to work to improve what’s already a fantastic organization, and focus on providing more services and more things that allow seniors and disabled to really have a fantastic quality of life.”

There doesn’t seem to be anything about the position he’s not excited about, Daphne said, including his part in the daily luncheon at the cafeteria.

“I love the lunch service we do here,” David said. “It’s fun getting up, telling a joke and seeing whether or not I get some laughs.”

Daphne said she’s happy to help him in this department.

“We talk about his jokes every morning,” she said.

“She’ll tell me if I shouldn’t do one,” he added.

Glad to be out of the rat race of California, David and Daphne can’t imagine ever leaving Montana. Perhaps some day they’ll be the seniors coming to COA for lunch.

“When we see elderly people holding hands, we know that’s going to be us,” Daphne said.