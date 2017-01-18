New Year’s Baby arrives on Friday the 13th

The New Year’s baby has arrived at Central Montana Medical Center, and he happened to come on a day often associated with superstition.

Oddly enough, this wasn’t the first time Kayla Holnquist and her husband Chris have had a child on Friday the 13th. In September of 2013, their 3-year-old daughter, Serenity, was born on the day normally associated with bad luck.

And this past Friday, at 8:40 a.m., it happened again, as their son, Silas, was welcomed into this world.

Not superstitious people, Kayla and Chris say Friday the 13th does not bring them bad luck. In fact, for them, it’s quite the opposite.

“For us, Friday the 13th is a lucky day,” Chris said.

Kayla, originally from Lewistown, and Chris, a Harlowton native, said they had a great experience at Central Montana Medical Center and look forward to bringing Silas home to the rest of their family. They also have a 1-year-old son named Wyatt, their lone child not born on Friday the 13th.

The Holnquists did not expect to have the first child of 2017 in Lewistown, but they welcomed the attention and additional visitors that came with the experience.