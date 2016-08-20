Regan Bold earns All-American honors

Winifred’s Regan Bold capped her final year of running for the Lady Saints of Carroll College track team by earning All-American honors thanks to her sixth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NAIA national championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Bold, a Winifred High School graduate in 2011, entered the steeplechase event ranked 15th. Bold finished eighth in the preliminary race of the steeplechase with a personal best time of 10:59.65. That win also advanced her into the finals of the race. In the finals, Bold finished sixth with a time of 11:02.86 to earn All-American honors. The top eight in each track and field event at the national meet are awarded All-American.

Carroll College finished with 17 All-Americans for outdoor track and field, which was a new school record.

Bold competed in track for five years at Carroll and also ran cross-country her final four years for the Lady Saints. She qualified for the cross-country nationals all four years from 2012-2015. She also competed in the 3-kilometer and 5-kilometer races in indoor track and field in 2016.

Bold graduated from Carroll College with a double major in health sciences and public health and a minor in biology. She is now attending Creighton University in physical therapy.

Bold is the daughter of Robert and Annette Bold of Winifred.