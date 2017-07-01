Remembering Tom Killham: a life dedicated to public service

On Thursday morning at the American Legion Fergus Post 16 on Main Street, a chair sat empty.

Most mornings, that chair was the focus of attention, as the man occupying it would be cracking jokes, telling stories or tending to his many responsibilities as post adjutant, service officer, finance officer and historian.

Tom Killham, former Fergus County Sheriff and Vietnam War veteran, passed away Jan. 3 after a long battle with lung cancer. Dedicated to his community, Killham was highly involved in making Central Montana a better place for veterans and all residents, spending a majority of his life in public service.

“Tom’s dedication to the public started with Vietnam in 1968,” said Don Bost, friend, fellow Vietnam veteran, “He served two tours in Vietnam, he came back to this country, he got on the police force in Lewistown, retired from the police force, he was undersheriff for eight years, then served two and a half terms as sheriff.”

Since 1968, Killham has served the public all but six years; he started Crime Stoppers, was instrumental in the search and rescue program, the fire department and was the Central Montana contact for civil air patrol. The list goes on.

“Man, he did a lot of things,” said Troy Eades, current Fergus County Sheriff who served as lieutenant under Killham.

Through all his accomplishments, Bost said Killham was especially proud of the American Legion, an organization he invested much time and energy into improving alongside Fergus Post 16 Commander Bost.

“Three years ago Tom and I made a pact at Tom’s kitchen counter that we were going to make Fergus Post 16 the best post in the state of Montana,” Bost said. “With the help of our membership and a lot of Tom’s hard work, we made it.”

Killham was no stranger to hard work. Some would say it’s the only work he knew.

“One thing about Tom is you never had to worry about paperwork getting done,” said Marvin Garlick, former American Legion Post Commander. “He was always one step ahead.”

Killham was the same way at the sheriff’s department, Eades added.

“That was his nature,” he said. “He ran everything. Tom wanted to know everything that was going on all the time. He’d even come to the office on weekends to check on things instead of take a day off. He couldn’t do it.”

Law enforcement was Killham’s life and passion, Eades said, and he was good at it. Eades said he learned a lot from his old boss and enjoyed learning from him. He was a good communicator, never afraid to share his experiences to help raise and train new officers.

“Even if the joke was on him, if it would help a younger officer to learn and maybe not have to pay the price, he’d share it,” Eades said.

But what Eades said he learned the most from Killham was the importance of patience.

“He was a very patient man,” Eades said. “Following his example, I try to always be patient.”

Bost, Eades and Garlick did a lot of reflecting on Killham Thursday morning at the Legion, talking also about how they will miss him and how much of a hole he leaves.

“Whoever follows Tom as an adjutant has got some big shoes to fill and I don’t think they can fill them,” Garlick said.

Killham’s presence will be missed, as he brought a lot of laughs with his contagious sense of humor and lust for life.

“He was always such a positive person,” American Legion bar manager Katie Klier said. “He was one of the reasons I looked forward to coming here. I’d always wonder what his one-liner of the day would be.”

Everyone at the Legion and many places throughout the community Thursday felt it: they’d lost a friend.

“If Tom was your friend, you had a friend for life,” Garlick said.

The chair sits empty, but it does not sit alone, as those around the Legion, Lewistown and Fergus County will remember Tom Killham for his service, his patriotism and his commitment to making this a better place to live.

“Most everything Tom did was for the good of this community,” Bost said. “That’s who he was. That’s just who he was.”