What are you looking forward to most in 2017?



Christie Aldrich: “I’m optimistic for the New Year. There are a lot of new businesses coming in. I think our town (and our country) will thrive.”



Cindy Suminski: I look forward to everything being new, and I look forward to Donald Trump being President.



Dave Pallett: I look forward to seeing everybody get along



Ryley Ritchey: “I graduate this year. That’s what I’m most excited about.”



Nick Instasi (with daughters Izzaybella and Olivia): I’m hopeful we all come together. We need to be human and stop the judgment. We need to come to the table with an open mind.