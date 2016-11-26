What are you thankful for?



Denise Huberman: I’m thankful to be alive and thankful to have my health. So many people don’t have their health. I’m lucky and I’m grateful.



Pat Sweeney: “I’m thankful for my family. I couldn’t get around without them. I’m especially grateful for my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren. I love spending time with them.”



Scott Sweeney: “I’m thankful for all the people in Central Montana that work to make our community better and keep it alive and vibrant.”



Sue Irvin: I’m thankful for good health, family and friends.



Tyler Moline: “I’m thankful for my family, especially my mother. She’s never let me down.”