What would you like to see on Main Street?



Angela Alaers and Teri Gilpatrick: “We’d like to see a place stay open in the evening where you can sit outside, eat and have a drink. It’d allow citizens to see good things happen after 5 p.m., too.”



Breena LeCount: “I’d like to see more parking downtown. It’d especially be helpful when we have big events like the Chokecherry Festival or a parade.”



Holly Phelps: “I’d like to see a restaurant stay open after 5 that serves ice cream.”



Wendy King: “I’d like to see another greasy spoon open up on Main Street. I miss the Empire Café.”



Shaye Brottem: “I’d like to see another shopping alternative, like a Ross or a TJ Maxx. The stores we have don’t always have what I am looking for.”