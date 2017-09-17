What is your favorite part of going back to school?



Autumn Goodan, left, and Dakota Heitzman, 3rd grade: “We liked hanging out and having fun with friends again.” Autumn added that she also liked learning.



Christian Karhi, 8th grade: “I’m excited to see my friends again, and I’m excited about sports.



Rebeka Wittmier, 8th grade: “I enjoy working in the office. I like answering the phones and helping people.”



Cormac Mihlfeld, 2nd grade: “I had jitter juice. It’s made with lime sherbet and helps you get rid of the jitters.”



Everleigh McKay, 2nd grade: “It was a great day. I loved my teachers and I didn’t have to do any math.”