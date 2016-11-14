Which feelings describe your reaction to Donald Trump being elected President?

Skip to main content
Monday, November 14, 2016
Lewistown News-Argus
ELECTION RESULTS: Lewistown's form of government too close to call
ELECTION RESULTS: Judith Basin County reports high voter turnout; chooses Republican candidates
ELECTION RESULTS: Petroleum County votes for Trump and state Republicans
Published by
admin
on Mon, 11/14/2016 - 11:05am
Choices
Hope and excitement
Fear and concern
Mixture of all
