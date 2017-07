Dani Buehler: “I come to the library. Not only do we have fun programming and exciting things to do, but we also have air conditioning.”



Jeannette Miller: “I don’t.”



Paul Granot: “I love the heat. I love this time of year. How do I beat it? I take the boat out to Ackley Lake.”



Zack Ferrier: “I stay inside or go to the swimming pool.”



Jean Otschko: “I run to the air conditioning.”