Zion Lutheran children throw baby shower for Jesus

Zion Lutheran Church had a one-of-a-kind baby shower Sunday.

Instead of throwing a shower for a newborn in the community, they threw one for the baby that captures this holiday season: baby Jesus.

Although it’s been more than 2,000 years since this child’s birth, he is still celebrated year after year by Christians worldwide.

Lewistown is no different. Many members of the community gather to celebrate the life of Jesus of Nazareth, whom Christians believe was the son of God, born of the Virgin Mary in the little town of Bethlehem. He was born in a manger, where three Wise Men gathered to pay their respects to the true king, according to scripture.

For centuries, the birth of baby Jesus has been the meaning of Christmas. Every church celebrates this on Christmas Eve and many Christmas songs also share the message. Predicted in the scriptures, the birth of baby Jesus remains a monumental event.

So why not throw him a baby shower? After all, he’s arguably the most popular baby of all time.

For the last few years, Zion Lutheran Church has done this, but this year, they thought they’d change their approach, giving their baby-related presents to the Inspire Pregnancy Outreach Center.

“It’s the coolest little idea,” said Linda Peterson, Inspire Pregnancy Outreach Center board member. “I think it’s really neat [Zion Lutheran Church] is teaching the children about the birth of Jesus while also giving back to the community.”

Around 20 children gathered baby-related goods donated by members of Zion Church to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

“I thought this would be something fun and different,” said Falan Aanenson, Zion Lutheran Sunday School coordinator. “Usually we do a Christmas store and the kids can collect coins to buy gifts for parents, grandparents and siblings, but we wanted to do a little more this year: we wanted to do something to give back to others, so we decided to collect stuff for Inspire.”

Members of the church were very supportive of this decision, Aanenson said, and it “seemed to mean a little more to the kids,” especially since the children get to see the difference being made. On Thursday, Sunday school children will drop off the care packages to Inspire.

“When they see where these gifts go, they will get a little more out of this experience,” Aanenson said.

Aanenson’s daughters Cameryan, Cheyenne and Caylee enjoyed this unique approach, which doesn’t just celebrate the birth of Jesus but puts in perspective how big a deal it is when a child is born.

“Caylee told me babies are lucky because they get everything,” Aanenson said, laughing.

A benevolent congregation

The amount of donations church members gave exceeded Aanenson’s expectations.

“We had a great turnout and feel very blessed to have received so many donations,” she said. “We have enough to fill up my trunk.”

This delights Peterson, who said she’s excited to have the children come by bearing gifts.

“I’ll have some goodies for them, too,” she said.

Inspire Pregnancy is a faith-based nonprofit committed to “helping women and men who may be facing an unexpected pregnancy,” according to their mission. All services are confidential and free.

“We are here to help with baby clothes, baby diapers and anything parents need,” Peterson said, “and there is no cost. We offer ways for clients to get what they need through ‘Earn While You Learn’ and ‘Life Skills’ programs. We are here to help.”

For more information on Inspire Pregnancy Outreach Center, call (406) 535-3511.