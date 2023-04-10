Chris Hindoien

Chris Hindoien

Why the persistent attack on local governments this session?

It starts at the top with the Governor and his Housing Task Force Report, providing the smoke and mirrors to put the lack of affordable housing in Montana on extravagant local taxes in our communities. So, the knee-jerk reaction from those legislators wanting to stay in the good graces of the Governor is simple. Take the ability to levy additional taxes away from the communities, such as open space bonds, public safety levies, infrastructure improvement projects, and make the counties and municipalities subservient to the almighty legislature, where 78 misguided elected officials can decide if our town(s) are “worthy” of allowing new spending to meet the needs of our communities.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Chris Hindoien is the Mayor of Choteau, Montana. With a 2020 population of 1,730, it is the 42nd largest city in Montana and the 8,181st largest city in the United States. Choteau is currently growing at a rate of 0.58% annually and its population has increased by 2.73% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 1,684 in 2010.