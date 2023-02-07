The Bill 234 proposed by Robert Phalen is just a disaster. I say this because it is the most forgone attack on the first amendment that you can find. “... prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press;...” This is what the First Amendment says and that is a basic right of any American. It's wrong to intrude on an American ideal so profound in the founding and longevity of the United States.

The historical side of the first amendment is one of simple thinking. It came to be because the founding fathers had the experience of being oppressed by an oppressor of speech and press. His name was King George III. He was a monarch through and through, with absolute power and the idea that he was chosen by God to rule. The founding fathers saw this oppression and fought the English. This resulted in the Revolutionary War and the birth of a new country. This idea of freedom of speech and press wasn't just the idea of the founding fathers as a result of their oppression but a combination of the oppressed people coming to the United States from England, The Netherlands, The Holy Roman Empire, and other European countries. Thats why it's so important to have freedom of speech and press to share your thoughts and ideas because oppressed people will always lead to the end of an empire, dynasty, or country.