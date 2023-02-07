The Bill 234 proposed by Robert Phalen is just a disaster. I say this because it is the most forgone attack on the first amendment that you can find. “... prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press;...” This is what the First Amendment says and that is a basic right of any American. It's wrong to intrude on an American ideal so profound in the founding and longevity of the United States.
The historical side of the first amendment is one of simple thinking. It came to be because the founding fathers had the experience of being oppressed by an oppressor of speech and press. His name was King George III. He was a monarch through and through, with absolute power and the idea that he was chosen by God to rule. The founding fathers saw this oppression and fought the English. This resulted in the Revolutionary War and the birth of a new country. This idea of freedom of speech and press wasn't just the idea of the founding fathers as a result of their oppression but a combination of the oppressed people coming to the United States from England, The Netherlands, The Holy Roman Empire, and other European countries. Thats why it's so important to have freedom of speech and press to share your thoughts and ideas because oppressed people will always lead to the end of an empire, dynasty, or country.
For Bill 234 and its attack on the first amendment, it's pretty extreme to call out the word obscene because that is such a broad word and has so many different connotations. For example, if we take Harry Potter and a sex education book, they can be both considered obscene because of witchcraft and sex education books because of its sexual nature. They both have an obscene nature to the eye of the beholder and that’s the thing. It's only what you or another person thinks is obscene. That's why this bill is such a sham because it's only what a couple people think and that's infringing on the first amendment rights.
I would also like to add that on the basis of parents and children, it should not be the responsibility of the library to be punished for having books that are considered “obscene” but the responsibility of the parents or guardians. This is another thing that is wrong with the Bill, parents have to have the best interest of their kids learning and development as they grow up into adults. It should not be the responsibility of the state to censor books when the parents are the guardian and should know what is best for their child.
In regards to schools it is also in the best interest of parents to know what is being taught but knowing what is the idea of what is being taught is just as important. In the case of one of the most infamous books, "Mein Kampf." It is a book written by one of the most evil men in history but to get the idea of why he thinks as he did, why he acted as he did, and how he got to that point we need to read it and gather the information provided to understand his thoughts. The reason for it being taught is to learn, that is how we can be ready for the future and also learn how to stop evil people. If you know how people think it's a lot easier to understand them and understanding them is the easiest way of stopping them. The nature of this book is a higher standard of understanding and comprehension. That's why for older, mature learners, it's something that should be taught, but Bill 234 would most likely censor it because of its content and the author.
In conclusion, Bill 234 is an anti-American bill intruding on the first amendment. Intruding on the rights of Americans to read, learn, and express their ideas and thoughts. The right to access books and content should not be masked as a way to clear up obscene content but is a way to control people and should not be anywhere on the table.
Davis Boogman, formerly of Lewistown, is currently living in the Netherlands and studying as a law major at Utrecht University.