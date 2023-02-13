The House Business and Labor Committee is considering a bill that would require small businesses to allow employees to stay on their healthcare insurance up to 18 months after leaving their job if they cannot find other coverage. The bill applies to businesses with fewer than 19 employees.

Rep. Mark Thane, D-Missoula, is the sponsor of House Bill 389.

Elinor Smith is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.