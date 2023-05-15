Central Montana Health District board to meet May 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Central Montana Health District Board of Health will meet Thursday, May 25 at 1 p.m. at the Judith Basin Courthouse in Stanford. Agenda/Action items to be discussed include:Current grant task orders/financial updateJudith Basin financial reportUpdate on settlement with Fergus CountyVanContract updateBoard of Health training 07/13/2023 Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Valentina Golub Lillian Swanson +2 Mary M. Jones Shirley Jean Cabot +2 Betty Heil Rex M. Reader +2 Louise Marion Vogl More Obituaries