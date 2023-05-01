The Central Montana Medical Center Auxiliary met on April 11, 2023, at noon in the lower conference room at the hospital. Nine members were present with VP Cheryll Tuss presiding over the meeting. The Pledges were said.
Cody Langbhen gave a presentation on the Cancer Center handing out a flyer with all kinds of information. Questions were asked and answered about many topics related to the Center.
The Easter Bazaar was well attended with all the baked goods going to many places. Old pictures that used to hang in the hospital were brought out and a donation was the way to take a wonderful picture home. Several found new homes.
There were more wish list requests and these were given careful consideration and finally decided which ones we would honor. Thank you to all that sent in requests for the items needed. Don’t forget that scholarships must be postmarked May 31. These are worthwhile and hope several apply for them.
Lifetime members were chosen and will be honored at the Tea on June 12. Hope all of you can attend this fun event as it’s our last gathering before the summer break. Anyone still have your geranium from last year?? Yes, and mine is blooming. I hope that’s a good sign for a wonderful summer.
All you garage sale enthusiasts be ready to head to the CMMC Auxiliary garage sale. It is in the planning stages right now. We are ready to get this event going as there are lots of goodies to be looked at and to find new homes for those items. Stayed tuned for more information.
The blood drive will be back in June and Loretta Swanson has volunteered to make cookies for all those that generously give blood. Yes, chocolate chip is a favorite.
The meeting was then adjourned. Hope all of you survived this latest snow event and got lots of projects done at home.
