The Central Montana Medical Center Auxiliary met on April 11, 2023, at noon in the lower conference room at the hospital. Nine members were present with VP Cheryll Tuss presiding over the meeting. The Pledges were said.

Cody Langbhen gave a presentation on the Cancer Center handing out a flyer with all kinds of information. Questions were asked and answered about many topics related to the Center.

