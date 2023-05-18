Meeting was called to order by Patty Neeman, President.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and then members gave the Auxiliary Pledge, led by Dixie Denton. Neysha Humphreys led the Auxiliary Prayer.
Donna Shafer, Treasurer, reported on the financial status of the organization at this time. With the funds earned through our Bazaar, Silent Auction and Gift Shop sales, we have been able to provide several departments with needed equipment.
Patty Neeman read the letters received from the various departments acknowledging their appreciation for the items the Auxiliary had purchased for them through their fund raising efforts. These include the following: a pediatric IV stand for the Infusion Department; a handrail scale for the OR Department; a Ototscope & Pulse Oximeter for Home Health, a Blood Pressure Monitor for Occupational Health; a Mass Casualty Incident Equipment kit for the ER; and a snowblower for the Maintenance Department.
Joanie Slaybaugh requested this information be forwarded to her for the Administrative meeting.
Patty Neeman reminded volunteers to turn in the hours spent helping the Auxiliary. She also reported they have received five requests for scholarships. The Auxiliary, together with CMMC and Central Montana Foundation, award scholarships to students following a career in the medical field.
The Auxiliary provides lap robes to veterans who are hospitalized. At this time, we have given out numerous robes and are in need of additional ones. Patty reports they have been well received and the veterans are very grateful for this acknowledgment. In addition, the Auxiliary also provides handmade baby caps & blankets; surgery pillows and gift bags for patients receiving chemotherapy.
Julie Darby and Sandie Kuipers demonstrated the ribbons they had made in support of the Cancer Center. They will be selling them in the Gift Shop and each one will represent a different type of cancer.
The Auxiliary is currently planning on holding a large rummage sale this summer. The committee will be meeting to establish the schedule for preparing and holding the sale during the summer months.
Joanie Slaybaugh, with CMMC, provided the Auxiliary with water bottles and chip clips to place in the chemo bags and new employee bags. In addition, it was suggested the Orientation Bags could also be disbursed to traveling nurses and physicians. Joanie
stated she will be administering the orientation program and will mention the Auxiliary’s gifts.
Neysha Humphreys reported they currently have adequate surgery pillows. They are waiting for the labels to attach to them.
New Business:
Patty Neeman announced the slate of officers for the coming year. The officers include Cherie Neudick, President; 1st Vice President, Christine Todd, 2nd Vice President, Cheryll Tuss; Treasurer, Donna Shafer; and Secretary, Loretta Swanson. The motion to approved was unanimous.
Patty Neeman, who has served as President of the organization on several different occasion, thanked the members for their hard work. She said it had been a successful year and was proud of all they had accomplished.
Meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be June 12, which will be our annual tea party. The Auxiliary meetings will meet again on September 11th
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.