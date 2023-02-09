On evenings and weekends when Central Montana Medical Center’s clinic is closed, Lewistown-area families can now access low-cost, high-quality pediatric care from the comfort of their homes.
The new opportunity comes in partnership with Montana Pediatrics, a statewide collaborative of Montana-based pediatric providers who are together providing access to pediatric-specific care that supports a family when their primary care provider’s office is closed.
“We knew in the middle of the night or on weekends, families often felt like their only option for care was the emergency department ,” said Amy Cauffman, Central Montana Medical Center’s Clinic Manager. “We pride ourselves on the wide range of services we have, emergency care being one of them, but we’re really excited to offer families a new kind of care that is specific for their kiddos and there for them when and where it’s needed most,” she added.
Any family seeking after-hours care can connect with one of the Montana-based providers from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 24-hours every Saturday and Sunday.
A notable feature of the program also includes the commitment of Montana Pediatrics to maintain consistent communication with Central Montana Medical Center’s providers by sharing the notes of a child’s visit with their primary care provider every morning.
“In a traditional telemedicine setting, or even many urgent care and emergency settings, parents and family members are the only link between that moment of care and their child’s medical home,” said Kate Lufkin, Chief Communications Officer for Montana Pediatrics. “We’re committed to relieving families of that requirement and ensuring care and communication is consistent and effective.”
If a child is experiencing a true medical emergency, 911 should always be called, but concerns such like colds, coughs, sinus infections, skin conditions, stomach problems, cuts and scrapes, fevers, ear infections, stings and bites, pink eye, headaches, and more can all be handled with a Montana Pediatrics after-hours visit.