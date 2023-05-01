This week marks the celebration of National Small Business Week. For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Entrepreneurship in Montana is as rugged as our beautiful landscapes and Montanans are known for their “boot strapping” skills. New businesses propel the state’s economy forward and provide better, more diverse job opportunities. In 2021, the Blueprint ranked Montana No. 1 in its “Top 10 Best States to Start Your Small Business” and Montana has been consistently ranked the No. 1 state for startup activity by the Kauffman Index, 4 times since 2013. Central Montanans are no strangers to exploring entrepreneurial ventures. The Montana Secretary of State reported an all-time high of new business fillings in 2021, with 120 of those coming from the Central Montana region.

Abby Majerus is the Snowy Mountain Development Food and Agriculture Development Center director. She is based in Lewistown.