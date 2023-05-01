This week marks the celebration of National Small Business Week. For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Entrepreneurship in Montana is as rugged as our beautiful landscapes and Montanans are known for their “boot strapping” skills. New businesses propel the state’s economy forward and provide better, more diverse job opportunities. In 2021, the Blueprint ranked Montana No. 1 in its “Top 10 Best States to Start Your Small Business” and Montana has been consistently ranked the No. 1 state for startup activity by the Kauffman Index, 4 times since 2013. Central Montanans are no strangers to exploring entrepreneurial ventures. The Montana Secretary of State reported an all-time high of new business fillings in 2021, with 120 of those coming from the Central Montana region.
Snowy Mountain Development has the privilege of working with these business owners every day. From basic business planning and market strategy creation to identifying funding opportunities, Snowy Mountain Development is a resource right here in Central Montana that can help, no matter the stage of business you are at. We see the hard work that goes into starting and running a small business and are honored to support these dedicated individuals.
On average, for every dollar you spend locally, 63 cents stays in your community. That dollar, spent locally, helps to create local jobs, increases the tax base and conserves energy and resources by reducing transportation and packaging. More importantly, by spending that dollar locally, you are telling your friends, neighbors, and colleagues that you believe in them while supporting what makes our communities so unique.
The staff at Snowy Mountain Development is excited to celebrate National Small Business Week reflecting on the many businesses we have had the opportunity to assist and looking forward to the new ones.
