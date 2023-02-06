Ed Butcher mug shot

Controversial bills are beginning to surface. The Montana Senate finally tabled a well-financed national effort to pass a resolution that various state legislatures have to address which would require a Constitutional Convention be called to amend the U.S. Constitution. Well-meaning people are pushing to pass amendments for Congressional term limits and a balanced budget. However, in the current turbulent political climate a convention would provide the opportunity for international socialists to destabilize and destroy our current system of government. We cannot even elect a “Constitutional” state legislative majority in Montana and it would be impossible to elect national delegates who would respect our Constitution. Consequently, I strongly oppose this proposed call for a Constitutional Convention. However, the Con-Con proponents have another bill moving through the Montana House which we will have to deal with.

The House has passed HB 173 which prohibits external devices on Montana voting machines, require testing of voting machines by an approved third party, and makes it a felony to tamper with a voting system which should help alleviate an area of concern about voter fraud—24 Democrat legislators opposed this bill.

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.