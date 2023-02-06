Controversial bills are beginning to surface. The Montana Senate finally tabled a well-financed national effort to pass a resolution that various state legislatures have to address which would require a Constitutional Convention be called to amend the U.S. Constitution. Well-meaning people are pushing to pass amendments for Congressional term limits and a balanced budget. However, in the current turbulent political climate a convention would provide the opportunity for international socialists to destabilize and destroy our current system of government. We cannot even elect a “Constitutional” state legislative majority in Montana and it would be impossible to elect national delegates who would respect our Constitution. Consequently, I strongly oppose this proposed call for a Constitutional Convention. However, the Con-Con proponents have another bill moving through the Montana House which we will have to deal with.
The House has passed HB 173 which prohibits external devices on Montana voting machines, require testing of voting machines by an approved third party, and makes it a felony to tamper with a voting system which should help alleviate an area of concern about voter fraud—24 Democrat legislators opposed this bill.
Montana veterans were recognized by exempting their retirement pensions from state income taxes to encourage retiring military veterans to select Montana for retirement—most in their middle ages. HB 219 specifically targeted the military officer corp to select Montana and bring their entrepreneurial and management skill set to help develop Montana’s economy in their second career move.
The biggest political battle is over Governor Gianforte’s effort to return $3 billion of extra taxes the state has collected to the taxpayers in various forms. About 20 percent is being used to pay off the state’s $150 million of bond debt, plus refunds to property taxpayers and income taxes. The Democrats voted as a block against these bills as they pushed for the money to be spent to expand government programs for housing subsidies and a variety of welfare programs. Rather than spending this one-time financial wind fall on government programs which would continue to be paid for in future years, the Republicans are working to pay off past obligations, protect working taxpayers from future tax increases, and provide for future financial stability.
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.