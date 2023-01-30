In August of this year, our newspaper will celebrate its 140th year of serving the people of Central Montana. What began as the Mineral Argus back in 1883 has evolved into the Lewistown News-Argus you know today.
Needless to say, we’ve been through a lot of changes during the last 14 decades, and those changes continue to this day.
It’s been a couple of months since Adams Publishing Group added the Lewistown News-Argus and 12 other Montana newspapers with the purchase of the Yellowstone Newspapers. Since that time, our team has been busy with restructuring, learning new systems and technology, and learning from community feedback.
Now we are excited to introduce a few changes that we are confident you’ll see as improvements.
New Products
A new look for lewistownnews.com. We went live with the new site this week. It will give our journalists the ability to tell stories in new ways, with interactive features, multimedia, and automation that allows local staff more time to focus on reporting, writing and editing
A new e-edition. We’ve changed platforms for the digital replica of the print edition, which will be easier to navigate. You’ll also have the option of downloading a native app from the App Store or Google Play. Although local news is our focus, we’re also introducing a national section to the e-edition that will be available every day to digital subscribers. The new e-edition went live this morning. Subscribers will need to log in, so have your password handy. If you forgot your password (we all do!) there is an option to reset. If you’re still having trouble, our customer service team is ready to help: 406-535-3401, press option 1. For faster service, please have the phone number connected to your account handy
Subscribers will get an early morning email announcing that the e-edition is available each time a new one comes out.
With both the e-edition and the website, there will be new options for advertisers, which allows us to build a stronger business that will ensure a healthy local news organization for years to come.
The look of the printed newspaper will also be changing a little bit. We’re updating the fonts and improving the overall design. The size of the paper will be a few inches narrower, but it will hardly be noticeable.
Helping us through all these changes has been our great staff. Our award-winning news department includes Managing Editor Katherine Sears, Sports Editor Matthew Strissel and Reporters Deb Hill and Will Briggs. Dearlene Hodik and Cindy Hall continue to handle our display advertising and Meagan Baldry takes care of the classifieds.
Our designers, Megan Manley and Alice Neal, will continue to help produce the News-Argus, but will also share their talents with other newspapers across Montana.
Lynn Toller recently celebrated her 43rd year with the newspaper and she continues to help with bookkeeping, circulation and keeping the office in good working order.
Our print shop, News-Argus Printing, continues to be led by Manager Tim Hartford and press operators Gene Sanford and Eugene Neal. Tim, Gene and Eugene have a combined 115 years of experience between the three of them! They continue to offer a full-service shop to meet all your printing needs.
My role at the News-Argus will be little different moving forward. I will continue to be the publisher of the Lewistown and Stanford newspapers, but I have also taken on a new role as Regional Editor. That means Lewistown will be my primary focus, but I’ll also be helping out at APG newspapers in Livingston, Big Timber, Laurel, Columbus, Red Lodge, Hardin, Miles City, Forsyth, Terry and Glendive. Our goal is to combine the strengths of all these newspapers to bring you some excellent enterprise journalism that we hope you will appreciate.
Most importantly, we want your help
We’re planning a few listening sessions, which will be the community’s opportunity to discuss a direction for our coverage and priorities. We want to hear from subscribers and non-subscribers, print and digital. We’re also considering a community advisory board, a group that will meet with our news team periodically, bringing feedback, questions and suggestions.
If you want to reach out directly to the news or advertising team you will find their email addresses on the Contact page of our website or you can call us anytime at 535.3401.
As you may have heard, in other parts of the country, publishing a local newspaper has become an increasingly challenging endeavor. We take that responsibility as a local news organization seriously and are here for the long run. We ask that you give us time to put the systems in place to adjust to those challenges.
Covering the Central Montana region is our privilege and we realize how important trust is in our relationship with the community. Thank you again for sticking with us over the past 140 years since we began publishing. We are looking forward to serving the readers of Central Montana for many years to come.