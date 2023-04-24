James Bergstrom head shot

James Bergstrom

People of House District Number 30 — time for another update from the Capitol. I have had some interesting things going on the last couple of weeks. I presented my Mandatory Country Of Origin Labeling resolution last Friday. We will be voting on whether to move it to the house floor next week. I do appreciate the Montana Farmers Union and the Northern Plains Resource Council speaking as proponents for this resolution. Walt Sweitzer has been a strong supporter for MCOOL also. I am disappointed that the other cattle organizations have chosen to not support Mandatory Country Of Origin Labeling.

Joseph King from Petroleum County asked me if I would carry a bill to allow boards, bureaus and commissions the same rights as county commissioners had when appointing people to positions in those organizations. The problem was that in low population counties it was difficult to find people to fill positions without running into nepotism issues.

James Bergstrom is serving his first term in the Montana Legislature, representing House District 30.