People of House District Number 30 — time for another update from the Capitol. I have had some interesting things going on the last couple of weeks. I presented my Mandatory Country Of Origin Labeling resolution last Friday. We will be voting on whether to move it to the house floor next week. I do appreciate the Montana Farmers Union and the Northern Plains Resource Council speaking as proponents for this resolution. Walt Sweitzer has been a strong supporter for MCOOL also. I am disappointed that the other cattle organizations have chosen to not support Mandatory Country Of Origin Labeling.
Joseph King from Petroleum County asked me if I would carry a bill to allow boards, bureaus and commissions the same rights as county commissioners had when appointing people to positions in those organizations. The problem was that in low population counties it was difficult to find people to fill positions without running into nepotism issues.
With Mr. King’s help we drafted a bill to allow counties with less than 10,000 people the right to have a person who is on a board and is related to step aside when a relative is being considered to fill a position. I carried the bill in the House Local Government Committee where it passed unanimously. Then I took it to the full House where it passed unanimously on 2nd and 3rd reading. The bill then went to the Senate where it was heard in committee, then on the Senate floor for 2nd and 3rd reading. The bill passed through the Senate unanimously all three times. I am told that it is very rare for a bill to get all the way through the process without at least one no vote. This bill was signed by the governor and sent to the secretary of state.
The most important thing that I have dealt with is the Historical Preservation Grant for the Roundhouse in Harlowton. The roundhouse project is something that the people in Harlowton have been working on for several years. Everything was going well and it looked like a grant for $500,000 would be awarded.
Just before the bill was going to be heard on the House Floor the Roundhouse project was completely cut. County Commissioner Jeff Sell contacted me to see what could be done. I asked him to get me all the information about the project as quickly as possible. I was soon contacted by Cathy Barta with Snowy Mountain Development, Jason Seyler with Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and Sharon Bennet with the Harlowton Milwaukee Depot Museum. I did some checking and discovered that there was $400,000 that was not allocated. I did an amendment on the House Floor to restore $400,000 to the Roundhouse project. The amendment passed with a 53 to 47 vote. The bill then had to go to the Senate. In the Senate committee they took $25,000 dropping the grant to $375,000. On Friday 4-21-23 the bill passed 3rd reading in the Senate. It should be safe now.
Have a great spring.
