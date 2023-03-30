This has been an interesting week in the legislature as the committees suddenly became overloaded with bills trying to beat the deadlines. The legislative staff has been tied up all session working on the Governor’s priority legislation. Bills are now being rushed though committees including bills which were requested the first weeks of the session and now at the end are finally being delivered to the legislators, forcing long committee hearings .

An example is a bill Sen. Bartel and I had requested the first week to address a serious tax issue which has developed where non ranchers are benefiting from the agriculture tax rates. In discussions with farmers and ranchers in central Montana, I was encouraged to do something about the millionaire investors who are buying up operating ranches and taking them out of food production and converting some of the highest quality ranches into private hunting preserves while still enjoying the 3% property tax provided for people in the business of raising food.

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29