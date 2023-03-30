This has been an interesting week in the legislature as the committees suddenly became overloaded with bills trying to beat the deadlines. The legislative staff has been tied up all session working on the Governor’s priority legislation. Bills are now being rushed though committees including bills which were requested the first weeks of the session and now at the end are finally being delivered to the legislators, forcing long committee hearings .
An example is a bill Sen. Bartel and I had requested the first week to address a serious tax issue which has developed where non ranchers are benefiting from the agriculture tax rates. In discussions with farmers and ranchers in central Montana, I was encouraged to do something about the millionaire investors who are buying up operating ranches and taking them out of food production and converting some of the highest quality ranches into private hunting preserves while still enjoying the 3% property tax provided for people in the business of raising food.
Consequently, Sen. Bartel and I drafted House Bill 912, which would increase these millionaires’ property taxes to commercial business tax level for undeveloped recreational land unless they would continue producing food. This would be important for county government, schools and other entities which are supported by property taxes by requiring them to pay their fair share of taxes. Anyone who purchases a ranch benefit from the lower food production tax rate would have to apply for the agriculture rate and be able to demonstrate that they are producing food and fiber comparable to other ranches in that area. This was popular with members of the legislature. Sixty-six other legislators signed on to this agriculture tax reform bill.
However, the Farm Bureau and Stockgrower lobbyists came before the tax committee and opposed this common sense bill without providing any evidence that it would negatively affect operating ranches. They claimed it was premature and argued a study group should be set up to examine the issue. This would simply “kick the can down the road” for another half dozen years. The opposition of these farm group lobbyists caused nine of the 66 legislators to remove their co-sponsorship of the bill. I had been encouraged by “grassroots” members of these agricultural farm groups who liked the bill, but the two women hired to lobby for them opposed this common sense bill. Consequently, other groups like the County Commissioner lobbyists followed the ag group lobbyists lead and dropped their support even though it would have been a major tax reform benefiting local government.
There were two other bills introduced addressing this issue. One basically requested something needs to be done and the other singled out non-profit groups (which of course encountered strong special interest opposition). HB 912 provided guidance to the Department of Revenue to address the issue without affecting existing legitimate ranchers such as myself.
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29