This past week, several mayors of Montana cities and county commissioners including Fergus County Commission Chairman Ross Butcher, who also is vice-president of the Montana County Commissioner Association, attended a number of legislative hearings. These local elected officials are addressing local government concerns regarding different bills being heard before legislative committees. It is very important to have local information regarding the effect of laws being passed by the legislature on local government.
There is an effort to allow school choice within the existing public education system. HB 203 allows parents to transfer their children to another school district outside of the district where they reside. The school district of residence could not deny the student’s right to transfer to another district which the parents believe will better meet their child’s educational needs.
Transportation of the transferring student will be the responsibility of the parents. The second district can only deny acceptance of the transferring students if the student requesting transfer was a disciplinary problem within the district of his residence, or if the receiving district does not have proper and adequate facilities to accept the student requesting transfer.
The student’s resident district would provide tuition of 35.3% of their student costs sent to the receiving district which must use those funds to reduce their taxpayers’ obligations. If the transferring student has special needs, the resident school district must reimburse the receiving district for the extra educational costs incurred by the receiving school district. Parents whose students reside in an under preforming school district in Montana would have a public school choice option.
There is a slowdown in the legislative process as committees are waiting for the legal services to write the bills being requested. This session has about 4,000 bill draft requests in line and the legal staff is also tied up writing amendments to bills currently in committees. To provide enough time for bill writing, this session we are not meeting on Saturdays which will stretch the 90-day legislative session out a couple additional weeks, allowing staff more time as they are working through the weekends in an effort to get as many bills as possible processed. However, there will still probably be bills which will not make it through the process before the deadline for bills to be voted out of one legislative body and cross over to the second legislative body.
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.