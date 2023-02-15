Ed Butcher mug shot

This past week, several mayors of Montana cities and county commissioners including Fergus County Commission Chairman Ross Butcher, who also is vice-president of the Montana County Commissioner Association, attended a number of legislative hearings. These local elected officials are addressing local government concerns regarding different bills being heard before legislative committees. It is very important to have local information regarding the effect of laws being passed by the legislature on local government.

There is an effort to allow school choice within the existing public education system. HB 203 allows parents to transfer their children to another school district outside of the district where they reside. The school district of residence could not deny the student’s right to transfer to another district which the parents believe will better meet their child’s educational needs.

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.