The ninety days of the Montana Legislature have concluded with 1,700 bills addressed. A number of bills reduced government overreach into peoples’ lives, returned millions of dollars to Montana taxpayers, and clarified several state laws to address the problems created by radical judges like Mike Moses (who was appointed by former governor Bullock) twisting the intention of laws passed by the elected officials. One hundred elected representatives carefully deliberated the writing of a law and then a left-wing activist judge blocks it on his “interpretations.”
One of my biggest disappointments and frustration was Governor Gianforte vetoing SB 442 which the Legislature spent a tremendous amount of time attempting to clean up the unconstitutional Marijuana Initiative Montana voters passed legalizing recreational pot. Under the Constitution only the House of Representatives can allocate tax dollars, but the incompetent Attorney General (Tim Fox) and the inattentive Secretary of State (Cory Stapleton) allowed the recreational pot initiative to be placed on the ballot which provided every special interest group from veterans to sportsmen a percentage of the pot revenue.
Without this unconstitutional effort to bribe the numerous special interest groups, the pot initiative (which is creating more and more problems) would likely not have been approved by voters.
Under pressure from the Governor’s budget director (former legislator Ryan Osmundson), one of Gianforte’s first vetoes was against SB 442. This bill allocated 20% of the pot tax toward rural county road maintenance, which is critical for many rural counties like Petroleum and other eastern Montana Counties with small tax bases and thousands of miles of rural roads to maintain. Instead the Governor is directing the proposed road maintenance percentage of the huge pot tax revenue toward Fish & Game (FWP) which already has a large revenue base. Yet in reality the funds going to rural road maintenance would benefit recreationalists since they are largely responsible for deterioration of many of the extensive county roads — a great benefit to a large number of rural counties.
Since growing drug use is creating serious problems, the majority of the millions of pot tax dollars are slated to go toward mental health and law enforcement which I believe is the best use of pot taxes along with providing for rural road maintenance. We provided numerous tax benefits for our veterans and FWP is awash with funding.
There will be an effort to override this irresponsible Governor’s veto so phone calls or e-mails to the legislators is critical since SB 442 was passed by large bi-partisan majorities in both the House and Senate and they need to be encouraged to follow through and override the Governor’s misguided veto.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.