Ed Butcher

The ninety days of the Montana Legislature have concluded with 1,700 bills addressed. A number of bills reduced government overreach into peoples’ lives, returned millions of dollars to Montana taxpayers, and clarified several state laws to address the problems created by radical judges like Mike Moses (who was appointed by former governor Bullock) twisting the intention of laws passed by the elected officials. One hundred elected representatives carefully deliberated the writing of a law and then a left-wing activist judge blocks it on his “interpretations.”

One of my biggest disappointments and frustration was Governor Gianforte vetoing SB 442 which the Legislature spent a tremendous amount of time attempting to clean up the unconstitutional Marijuana Initiative Montana voters passed legalizing recreational pot. Under the Constitution only the House of Representatives can allocate tax dollars, but the incompetent Attorney General (Tim Fox) and the inattentive Secretary of State (Cory Stapleton) allowed the recreational pot initiative to be placed on the ballot which provided every special interest group from veterans to sportsmen a percentage of the pot revenue.

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.