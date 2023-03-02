There are a number of bills involving utilizing the marijuana taxes—more than is actually collected! One bill before my House Taxation Committee was also pushing for elimination of the state and local option taxes on medical marijuana.
The discussion was enlightening as it was pointed out that a high percentage holding “medical” cards were in reality “recreational” users. Local governments receive 75% of the marijuana tax and if the medical marijuana tax was eliminated, the recreational users would all get medical cards to avoid the 20% recreational taxes. Medical cards dropped from 41,000 to 21,000 once recreational marijuana was allowed by a number of counties.
Fergus County voters rejected recreational marijuana selling and consequently there are 400 medical card holders spending around $300,000 per month in Fergus County in the two shops operating in the middle of Lewistown on islands of county property, even though city voters rejected the sale of marijuana within city limits.
The House passed HB392 which will allow certified midwives access to medications needed for baby deliveries in birthing centers and home baby deliveries. Interestingly, Montana is reportedly the number 5 state in home births.
The passage of HB 158 will allow the state inspections of custom exempt meat processing facilities and avoid federal take-over of custom processors which would force a lot of small processing plants out of business.
We passed HB 284 which allows the Public Service Commission to pre-approve consumer rates for new sources of energy before a company constructs a facility, which will make Montana an attractive place for large investments by energy companies since this is a regulated industry in Montana. All other states that regulate their consumer rates have a pre-approval process which is a critical tool for investment. Historically, in Montana the hydro, gas, and coal generators were constructed and then the company would request the PSC to ratify their electric rates. This change is critical to finance large projects.
Another chance to draw a coveted moose, mountain sheep, or mountain goat hunting license is materializing as HB 456 passed out of the Fish and Game Committee. Under terms of this bill, everyone who buys a deer or elk license will also be given a chance to draw a super tag for one of the trophy animals. This is intended to increase hunting interest.
Well, the bike riders who don’t want to share the trails with the older and physically challenged people who use electric bikes to enjoy the outdoors, lobbied successfully to defeat HB 261, which would have allowed electric bikes on all public bike trails. It was defeated by a vote of 48 to 49 on the final vote in the House after the bill was approved on the first vote by 54 to 46. Several legislators caved in and flipped their votes on the final vote. However, the next day the bill sponsor moved to reconsider the final vote and HB 261 is being returned for a re-vote when several legislators again changed their vote to approve another vote—the final result in a couple of days…
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.