Ed Butcher

There are a number of bills involving utilizing the marijuana taxes—more than is actually collected! One bill before my House Taxation Committee was also pushing for elimination of the state and local option taxes on medical marijuana.

The discussion was enlightening as it was pointed out that a high percentage holding “medical” cards were in reality “recreational” users. Local governments receive 75% of the marijuana tax and if the medical marijuana tax was eliminated, the recreational users would all get medical cards to avoid the 20% recreational taxes. Medical cards dropped from 41,000 to 21,000 once recreational marijuana was allowed by a number of counties.

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.