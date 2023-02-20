After 16 years of the Democrats promoting socialist big spending government under Governor Schweitzer and Bullock, the voters have given the Republicans some political control in Montana. Consequently, there are a number of bills being drafted to bring stability and fiscal responsibly to state government.
There are questions being raised concerning the fiscal soundness of the State Pension system. During 2003 when I was in the Senate, I questioned that several of the nine government pension plans were not actuarially sound in the long term, but was assured that all was well. The problem is that these are “Defined Benefit Plans” which were created by the employee unions putting the taxpayer on the hook for guaranteed retirement payouts. Most private retirement plans are “Defined Contribution” plans (401K) where the employee is responsible to different degrees for his own retirement investments and planning. The employee determines a savings/investment program which will provide him retirement security and when he is hired he negotiates with the employer for a contribution into his retirement fund to match his personal contribution—it is a tax write-off for the employer and deferred tax write off for the employee—a win-win for both parties. The employee carries his retirement plan from job to job and generally will end up with a much larger retirement fund.
Traditionally, most pension plans are controlled by unions, corporations, or the government which leaves the employee vulnerable to bankruptcy of corporations, thievery by union leadership, or continual tax and employee increases by government to cover the pension guarantees for retirements with very little control.
HB 226 now provides the option for new government hired employees to participate in a state managed “Defined Contribution” retirement plan so they would no longer be “chained” to a government job and can carry their pension plan with them to other job opportunities.
Another effort to restrict dictatorial government mandates is HB 241 which denies local governments the authority to mandate all new construction must install solar panels in their building design. This protects private property owners and gives them the “choice” of installing solar panels. This protection of property rights has resulted from places like Missoula County and Gallatin counties city and county government’s regulations being dictated by the left-wing politics of these university cities (California politics has invaded Montana in my opinion).
HB 196 is a major election reform bill in an effort to protect against election fraud. This ended up as a partisan vote with the Republicans supporting it and the Democrats united in opposition since they seem to oppose any effort to address election integrity issues. The Clerk and Recorder organization, as usual in this type of legislation, supported the Democrat opposition.
The most highly debated bill this week was HB 234 which prohibits school libraries from displaying homosexual and pornographic books or materials for school children. (Some of us believe schools should be teaching math and reading!) The Democrat Party opposition was led by the two transgender legislators from Missoula. Several liberal Republican legislators also voted with the Democrats against this bill. It did not include public libraries or museums so local communities can still promote obscene material if local voters are willing to tolerate this material. Librarians were lobbying with the Democrats heavily against this legislation.
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.