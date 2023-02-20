Ed Butcher mug shot

After 16 years of the Democrats promoting socialist big spending government under Governor Schweitzer and Bullock, the voters have given the Republicans some political control in Montana. Consequently, there are a number of bills being drafted to bring stability and fiscal responsibly to state government.

There are questions being raised concerning the fiscal soundness of the State Pension system. During 2003 when I was in the Senate, I questioned that several of the nine government pension plans were not actuarially sound in the long term, but was assured that all was well. The problem is that these are “Defined Benefit Plans” which were created by the employee unions putting the taxpayer on the hook for guaranteed retirement payouts. Most private retirement plans are “Defined Contribution” plans (401K) where the employee is responsible to different degrees for his own retirement investments and planning. The employee determines a savings/investment program which will provide him retirement security and when he is hired he negotiates with the employer for a contribution into his retirement fund to match his personal contribution—it is a tax write-off for the employer and deferred tax write off for the employee—a win-win for both parties. The employee carries his retirement plan from job to job and generally will end up with a much larger retirement fund.

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature in leadership positions and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.