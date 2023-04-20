Ed Butcher

The Legislature is backing up with bills being pushed through committees at the end of this legislative session. Several committees are beginning at 7 a.m. and some are not finishing until after 7 p.m.

In addition, we have had several days that the committee work is postponed and the entire House debates and votes on as many as 100 bills beginning at 8 a.m. Normally the entire House begins at 1 p.m. and ends for afternoon committee hearings at 3 p.m., but in these last weeks we often debate bills until after 4 p.m., causing the afternoon committees to extend into the evening.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.