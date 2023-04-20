The Legislature is backing up with bills being pushed through committees at the end of this legislative session. Several committees are beginning at 7 a.m. and some are not finishing until after 7 p.m.
In addition, we have had several days that the committee work is postponed and the entire House debates and votes on as many as 100 bills beginning at 8 a.m. Normally the entire House begins at 1 p.m. and ends for afternoon committee hearings at 3 p.m., but in these last weeks we often debate bills until after 4 p.m., causing the afternoon committees to extend into the evening.
The problem is that we are approaching 2,000 combined bills between the House and Senate this year which is more than any session since 1972. The problem began with the Governor front-loading the session with nearly 200 bills plus individual legislators often have introduced 40 to 60 bills so the legal staff is backed up.
Any bill requiring funding once it is passed by the entire body is then referred to Ch. Jones’ Appropriation Committee which determines which bill will be funded based on the amount of tax dollars available. This also slows the process.
An example of this are the bills attempting to spend the Marijuana Tax dollars, which total over three times the millions of “pot” tax dollars being collected. To compound this situation is that the voters’ initiative authorizing marijuana promised every special interest group from veterans to sportsmen a percentage of the taxes to entice voters to approve the sale of marijuana. (Welcome to Colorado!) The problem is that it is unconstitutional for anyone to authorize the spending of tax dollars, but by the House of Representatives.
Unfortunately, our incompetent Attorney General (Tim Fox) and incompetent Secretary of State (Cory Stapleton) allowed an illegal voter initiative to be placed on the ballot! Consequently, now naïve citizens are demanding the spending allocations in the initiative be honored, which may not be the most prudent use of tax dollars.
My position is that marijuana tax dollars should go into the State General Fund and be allocated for law enforcement and mental health to contain the result of drug usage which is out of control. However, I did vote for a percentage to be given to the counties for rural road maintenance, which should pacificate the sportsmen and urban recreationists, who are destroying rural roads.
None of the proposed constitutional amendments are likely to make it to the ballots since it requires 100 legislators to approve them and the Democrats (and a handful of “Democrat Republicans”) will not support any of them.
HB 892 prohibits voting twice in the same election with a penalty of $5,000 and 18 months in jail. Also, SB 203, modeled after Texas and North Dakota laws, forbids the transfer of critical infrastructure and agricultural land to foreign adversaries listed by the federal government.
Like other businesses, privately owned liquor stores, under HB 867, will be allowed to be open on Sundays and holidays.
In addition, under HB 830, taxpayers will have the option to pay their property taxes in seven payments between November and May rather than face two big payments.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Rep. Ed Butcher is a Central Montana rancher/businessman and former college political history professor who served for 10 years in the Montana legislature and has been currently appointed to represent HD 29.