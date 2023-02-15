I recently took a trip to Helena to participate in the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol. Going to our state Capitol is not a new experience for me, as in the past I have taken part in 4-H and Women Involved in Farm Economics activities at the capitol during legislative sessions. I can’t say those events were as jam packed with learning opportunities as this Farm Bureau event was, but all my visits have given me an appreciation for what our legislative delegates do on our behalf.
So, a big thank you to Sen. Dan Bartel, Rep. James Bergstrom and Rep. Ed Butcher for being willing to go to Helena to represent me, your constituent. We as members of your districts have a responsibility to help you make decisions that will be in our best interests in this great state of Montana.
Do you know who your legislative representatives are? Do you know how to contact them? This information is just a click away. Going online to www.leg.mt.gov will get you every item of information you need to communicate with your legislative delegates. Don’t like the computer? Not to worry, you can use traditional methods and use the phone at 1-406-444-4800 to leave one message for up to five legislators in one call or put pen to paper and write a letter.
There is a Montana Legislative Guide app for smartphones and tablets. This is a free app and can be found on Google Play for Androids and Apple App Store by searching for “Montana Legislature.” The app is updated throughout the session for meeting assignments, times and room changes. Phone calls and emails can be made with a single click from the app. I saw this app in use by legislators, lobbyists, and most everyone who is in Helena on a regular basis.
Each legislative session, the Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association and BroadbandMT (formerly Montana Telecommunications Association) publishes a Legislative Guide Booklet. This booklet has all the information you would need in a nice carry size. You can obtain one or more copies by contacting the Montana Electric Cooperative Association at 406-761-8333 or stopping in at the location at 501 Bay Drive in Great Falls to pick one up in person. If ordering over the phone, there will be a shipping cost. The book can also be found on the first floor of the Capitol in Helena.
Nicole Rolf, Sr. Governmental Affairs Director for Montana Farm Bureau has some great tips for contacting your legislator.
“Keep your message short, with an opening statement, three bullet points, and a closing statement, all in under two minutes if in person,” Rolf said. She noted legislators are busy people and they get a lot of communications so being short and to the point helps you be more effective.
This was brought home to me when I met Rep. Marty Malone at the Farm Bureau reception for legislators in the Rotunda of the Capitol. He said, “If you have not said what you need to say in the first two sentences, I don’t read the rest.”
Are you passionate about a bill that is moving through the legislative process, but don’t feel you have the time to travel to Helena? Zoom gives you the ability to testify without leaving your living room. To testify over Zoom you have to register to do so by the deadline, which is usually the day before the hearing. You can find information on how to register on the legislative website.
On Zoom or in person you will be asked to indicate if you are a proponent or opponent with proponents going first in order of testimony. When you are before the hearing committee, start your conversation with “for the record,
my name is --" and spell your last name. Then address the committee by “Mr. Chairman (Madam Chairwomen) and committee members, I stand in support/opposition of..." This is where you will name the bill by number and short title.
No matter if you are testifying on Zoom or in person, stay in the hearing until it is over. There might be questions that the committee members would like to ask you.
Going to watch our citizen legislators in action is very interesting and I enjoyed my time in Helena being able to sit in on both the Senate and House sessions as well as committee hearings. I encourage everyone to be involved in our legislative process.
Kris Descheemaeker farms and ranches with her husband Dennis and their sons east of Lewistown. She is a member of Fergus County Farm Bureau and serves as the District 3 Montana Farm Bureau Federation Board of Director.