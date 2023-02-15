I recently took a trip to Helena to participate in the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol. Going to our state Capitol is not a new experience for me, as in the past I have taken part in 4-H and Women Involved in Farm Economics  activities at the capitol during legislative sessions. I can’t say those events were as jam packed with learning opportunities as this Farm Bureau event was, but all my visits have given me an appreciation for what our legislative delegates do on our behalf.

So, a big thank you to Sen. Dan Bartel, Rep. James Bergstrom and Rep. Ed Butcher for being willing to go to Helena to represent me, your constituent. We as members of your districts have a responsibility to help you make decisions that will be in our best interests in this great state of Montana.

Kris Descheemaeker farms and ranches with her husband Dennis and their sons east of Lewistown. She is a member of Fergus County Farm Bureau and serves as the District 3 Montana Farm Bureau Federation Board of Director.