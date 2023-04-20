Remember when political bumper stickers said, “I am a Republican” or “I voted for Clinton?” I miss those days. Thanks to the decals of today, which generally include the f-word, derogatory terms and graphic pictures of what the driver would like to do to those who don’t agree with them, there is absolutely no question as to a what a person might think.
Lord knows I can let the cuss words fly from time to time, but I don’t think my friends and neighbors need to see them written across the expanse of my Suburban’s back window, and I definitely don’t need window clings to advertise my perception of certain groups of people.
Judging by the vehicles in the pickup line outside of our schools, though, it’s obvious that some people do. Consequently, I’ve found myself in lots of interesting discussions with my kids aged 11, 9, 6, and 4, regarding subjects I hadn’t planned on bringing up anytime soon…and awkwardly praising my youngest for being able to sound out the four-letter words plastered on the car in front of us.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for free speech and standing up for what you believe in—as long as it’s done with respect, appreciation and overall civility. Our kids, and everyone else’s, are watching and learning from us every step of the way. My two siblings and I were always encouraged to show up for the issues we were passionate about but above all, we were taught to take that stance with kindness. We didn’t know anyone else’s stories or what had led them to their belief, and it wasn’t our place to decide whether it was right or wrong.
My dad was raised in Bozeman alongside three siblings by a widowed mother in the 1950’s. He has dedicated his entire life to teaching under-privileged students and currently serves as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), representing children in the judicial system. My mom grew up in Billings with a father who fought in World War 2 and a mother who served as legal secretary for the Nuremberg Trials. She taught elementary students until she retired and now teaches parenting classes to inmates at the Montana Women’s Prison. My brother went to an ivy league school on the East Coast and worked on environmental issues for most of his professional life. Now he works as the Chief of Staff to the Undersecretary of Infrastructure in the Department of Energy and constantly travels back and forth between D.C. and New York, where his partner lives. My sister went to a private college in the mid-West, and then got her Masters in social work. She and her husband are raising their three kids in Bozeman while she works for a nonprofit as a parent liaison with the public middle schools. I went to Montana State University, obtained my animal science degree, and advocated ag issues with the Montana Farm Bureau until I married Favorite Farmer. Now we ranch with our four kids, and I run a beef business with my fellow rancHERS.
One family, one dinner table shared (almost) every evening, but five very different walks of life.
I can’t tell you how it feels to lose a dad at the age of 4, but my dad knows. I have no idea what it’s like to grow up with parents reeling with PTSD from the war, but my mom does. I’m not sure how it feels to be a gay man in America, working for the betterment of our country, while every aspect of both my professional and personal life is scrutinized by the public, but my brother could tell you. I don’t know what it’s like to live in a town surrounded by incredible wealth yet spend every waking moment advocating for families who are invisible to those around them and can’t afford to put food on their table, but my sister can.
Just like none of them know what it’s like to wake up at all hours in the night keeping newborn calves alive in minus 40-degree weather, only to walk inside and see newspaper headlines about how ranchers don’t care for their animals. Or the anxiety you feel from not getting rain for months on end, wondering how you’re going to navigate through yet another livelihood-ending disaster. But I do.
Until we’ve walked in each other’s shoes, we can’t judge. They’ve made their journey, just as we’ve made ours and our kids are making theirs. And what amazing journeys they can be! It’s okay to stand up for the things we believe in, but we need to be aware of the responsibility that comes with it. What we do, say, and stick to our bumpers effects people, from the 4-year-old who’s just starting to read to the woman who’s been forced to make some tough decisions along her own personal road trip of life. We might not have all chosen the same options on our ballots last November, but like it or not, we’ve chosen to live amongst each other, working and raising our kids in the same communities. The least we can do is try to get along.
How our kids treat other people, both now and when they’re older, is a direct reflection of how they see us treating others. It all starts with us! If, as adults, we don’t show each other the respect, dignity and grace everyone deserves, then why would we expect our kids to? And why should we expect anyone else to have the same decency toward our kids? Civility isn’t lost; it’s just been temporarily covered up by a few misplaced bumper stickers. Lucky for us, it’s car wash season and it has never come at a better time.
Note: This editorial was originally printed in the Spring 2023 edition of the Spokesman, a publication produced by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation.
