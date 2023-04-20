Mariah Shammel headshot

Mariah Shammel

Remember when political bumper stickers said, “I am a Republican” or “I voted for Clinton?” I miss those days. Thanks to the decals of today, which generally include the f-word, derogatory terms and graphic pictures of what the driver would like to do to those who don’t agree with them, there is absolutely no question as to a what a person might think.

Lord knows I can let the cuss words fly from time to time, but I don’t think my friends and neighbors need to see them written across the expanse of my Suburban’s back window, and I definitely don’t need window clings to advertise my perception of certain groups of people.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Mariah Shammel ranches with her husband near Hilger and writes for several publications.