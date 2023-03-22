Elsie Arntzen

I am so proud of Montana’s voices in the community education discussions that took place during December and March. I traveled nearly 1,900 miles between Kalispell, Stevensville, Billings, Great Falls, Miles City, Sidney, Havre, Lewistown, and Butte – thank goodness for my four-wheel drive truck. Of our 400-plus Montana school districts, these locations represent areas in each of the nine membership regions for the Montana Association of School Superintendents (MASS). At all events, except one, multiple legislators participated in the conversations. The purpose of these listening sessions was for government to recognize challenges and seek solutions while honoring local control in education. All voices had an opportunity to be heard at these “pass-the-mic” events, some lasting over two hours.

Of the nine meetings, four were held at post-secondary locations:

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Elsie Arntzen is the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction.