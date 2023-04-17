Rosemary Kent

Rosemary Kent

We invest in our financial future to insure a comfortable retirement. We invest in a healthy diet plan to increase the odds that we live well, longer. We invest our time in activities that we value and enjoy. We invest in educational programs for our children to ensure a bright future for them.

Every day, whether we realize it or not, we make investment decisions, based on what we value.

