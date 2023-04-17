We invest in our financial future to insure a comfortable retirement. We invest in a healthy diet plan to increase the odds that we live well, longer. We invest our time in activities that we value and enjoy. We invest in educational programs for our children to ensure a bright future for them.
Every day, whether we realize it or not, we make investment decisions, based on what we value.
So, let’s press the pause button for a special day that comes once a year and see where we stand with the investment we are making in our Earth each day. Do our actions reflect how we value our Earth, our environment? Do our actions help ensure that we will leave behind a healthy environment for generations to come?
Our Earth would survive well without us, but we haven’t found a way to survive without it. In fact, you can be sure that the Earth would return to its original glorious health if it just didn’t have us humans on it. God gave it to us to enjoy and care for. What do we do to show our thanks? We pollute the air, contaminate the water and poison the soil. Our relationship with the Earth necessitates that we change the way we approach, consume and dispose of our materials.
That is why ROWL (Recycle Our Waste Lewistown) has joined with the Snowy Mountain Industries team for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. to promote not only the better disposal of our waste, but celebrate a better tomorrow for our environment.
Join us for a delightful tour to enjoy the creative arts of the SMI members. Sign up for cardboard recycling while you check out the ROWL and Recycle Montana information displays, fill out the Earth Day Bingo card for a prize while the kids plant pollinator loving seeds to take home. Then enjoy an ice cream cone on us.
If you are relatively new to our community, find out all the opportunities available to you. If you are an old timer, come find out what you have been missing. All are welcome.
As we express our pride in our community, let’s also give it a good spring cleaning by organizing an area for a trash clean up. Organized groups as well as individuals, can do their part. Let no trash remain unpicked up! If we all pitch in, the winter blight will bloom into a spring we can take pride in for our community. For information call: (406) 350-2283.
They always say, “You get what you pay for.” Are you investing wisely into the health of our planet? Now is the time to press the button and go for it!
