Wildfire poses a threat to all walks of life. When we hear about wildfire, I automatically think about the people and their property that are affected like cabins, communities nearby, homes, and the safety of everyone involved.

Livestock is not my first thought, but it should be one of the top concerns. Ranchers I am sure have a better priority list, it probably goes something like this: the safety of family and workers, the safety of the livestock, then the preservation of property. A lot of ranchers would probably rather see their house burn than their herd. Not only for the preservation of life, but also because of their investment of both time and money into their product.