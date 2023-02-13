Wildfire poses a threat to all walks of life. When we hear about wildfire, I automatically think about the people and their property that are affected like cabins, communities nearby, homes, and the safety of everyone involved.
Livestock is not my first thought, but it should be one of the top concerns. Ranchers I am sure have a better priority list, it probably goes something like this: the safety of family and workers, the safety of the livestock, then the preservation of property. A lot of ranchers would probably rather see their house burn than their herd. Not only for the preservation of life, but also because of their investment of both time and money into their product.
Many of our ranches in Montana are third or fourth generation, and this usually means that over the years these ranchers have worked hard to crossbreed their herd to acquire the most desired traits possible. This takes years to accomplish, a house can be rebuilt in a summer. This could also be applicable to our farmers and their crops. How devastating would it be to watch your livelihood burn?
Creating a fire management plan is essential, visit www.nfpa.org for more information. Before you are confronted with a wildfire have a plan created, be prepared to respond, and have a strategy to help recover. Part of the planning could involve removing dangerous fuels on your property.
There are a lot of resources available to you to achieve this. One of them is utilizing the BLM fuels mitigation grant funds through a partnership with Snowy Mountain Development and our local conservation districts. These funds are intended to help property owners reduce their risk of loss due to wildfire by providing a monetary incentive to clean up dangerous fuels on their acreage. The Fuel Mitigation Cost-Share Program can cover up to 75% of the cost of fuel reduction efforts around your home and property.
If you would like to learn more about the Fuel Mitigation Program, contact Snowy Mountain Development Corporation at 406-535-2591 or the County Conservation District Advisors your property resides in.
Fergus County Conservation: Dona Sonnemaker, 406-708-3001
Judith Basin County Conservation: Teresa Willhelm, 406-566-2311 X107
Petroleum County Conservation: Trish Smith, 406-429-6646 X104