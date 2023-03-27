The American dream used to be to own a home with a yard and white picket fence.
Not any more.
Now it’s to work at home, most often as a consultant.
No one knows what a consultant really does, apart from, well, consult. It’s a mysterious job. What companies do they consult for? What kind of advice do they give? How much do they get paid?
No one really knows. And it doesn’t matter. Because apparently, you don’t need to be qualified. You just need to say, when people ask at dinner parties what you do, “I’m a consultant — I work from home,” to which the impressed questioner murmurs, “Oh, cool.” Nothing else needs to be asked. You are a consultant, after all, and that’s enough to know.
This new American dream was driven, of course, by the COVID pandemic, when working from home in many cases became a necessity. But employees liked it so much that even as the pandemic waned, it became a regular practice.
This means that many workplaces are virtually empty, from small-town offices to big city skyscrapers. And not all employers are liking it. A number of major companies have in effect told their work-from-homers, “Sorry, guys, the party’s over — everybody out of the pool. Back to work.”
The work-from-home phenomena has spread around the country as workers fulfill themselves emotionally, staying away from work places or dropping out of the workforce altogether. There are now fewer folks to stock shelves, run cash registers, drive buses, deliver mail, teach, serve as nurses or dental hygienists, remove snow or take care of the elderly.
Be that as it may, I do feel a selfish pull to ignore these realities and work from home myself — preferably as a consultant, of course. I would brew a fresh cup of coffee every morning then stumble downstairs to my home “office” in my pajamas and consult.
I could consult about a lot of things. I could contract with construction companies to remind them to build safe buildings. I could work with online stores and make suggestions about what products I like, and how that could translate to the culture at large. I could provide valuable advice to airlines, telling them to be sure and fly safely — something they probably would have never thought about without my consulting.
Some experts say the COVID pandemic unleashed a permanent new reality on the country, that working from home is a good thing for employees needing a break from a crushing work environment. And unfortunately, with demand for workers so high, it’s hard for business owners to push against that. They’ll just take what they can get.
There are of course, many jobs where working from home makes sense. But still, it’s going to be hard to run a country with everyone consulting from home in their bathrobes.
