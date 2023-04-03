Throughout the country, rural health care facilities are facing a nursing shortage and projections show the trend will continue if it is not adequately addressed.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 60% of areas facing shortages in healthcare workers are rural. This impacts the quality and accessibility of care available for rural residents. A high nurse-to-patient ratio can increase the likelihood of errors and morbidity and mortality rates.
There’s no easy answer to the question of how to attract, educate, and retain a rural health care workforce. Providing expanded opportunities for clinical training will establish more options for student and career nurses to have robust training opportunities.
A valuable insight into the profession, clinical training offers nursing students a hands-on experience and enhances their understanding and application of classroom learning.
Through this experience, students will learn from nurses who’ve been exposed to and have the skill set to address a wide range of services. In rural areas where clinics and hospitals are spread out, nurses are often the first to see patients experiencing emergencies such as a farm equipment accident or preterm labor.
If students are able to have their clinical training in these settings there’s a higher likelihood they will continue their career in a rural hospital or clinic, especially if they are from a rural community. Clinical training can also be valuable in the retention of nurses, as it offers opportunities for continued education.
As lawmakers and community leaders look to improve rural health care services, providing additional support and funding for this integral part of a nursing student's education is an important first step.
Carlie Jonas is a Policy Associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.