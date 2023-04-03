Carlie Jonas

Throughout the country, rural health care facilities are facing a nursing shortage and projections show the trend will continue if it is not adequately addressed. 

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 60% of areas facing shortages in healthcare workers are rural. This impacts the quality and accessibility of care available for rural residents. A high nurse-to-patient ratio can increase the likelihood of errors and morbidity and mortality rates. 

Carlie Jonas is a Policy Associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.