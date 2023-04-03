During his four years in office, President Trump had made America great again. In my opinion, he's a patriot. Now we have Mr. Biden who has tried to destroy everything President Trump did. We now have a socialist who thinks we have a checkbook with a unending balance. You never hear of any of President Trump’s accomplishments. Now they are trying to say the riot in Washington D.C. was to overthrow the government. That’s hogwash. I believe the charges are just to keep him from running for the office of president. Never anything mentioned about the last election, of which many questions remain unanswered. If you watch the news on the junk news networks (CBS, ABC, NBC, and CNN), all you get is the liberal opinion. I feel that this issue will still be big news up until the next election. If I was President Trump, I would not run for the office again. Being a patriot, he will not back down. All Mr. Biden has done to destroy the economy of this great nation is deplorable. Some say President Trump's rhetoric is his downfall, but how about the rhetoric on the other side? I hope and pray we can elect a President who cares about this great country of ours. The puppet we have as president now is not capable of the job. His liberal cronies are helping him.
Say a prayer for this great UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
Earl Bricker
Moore
